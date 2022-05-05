Sophie Turner Makes Heartbreaking Confession About Her Disordered Eating
Sophie Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the HBO hit "Game of Thrones." However, since she married Joe Jonas (aka one of the JoBros), people have been interested in her personal life and all it entails. The famous couple has notoriously flown under the radar, and they try to keep their private lives out of the spotlight as much as possible. Jonas has spoken about this topic on a few occasions, including in an interview with Elle. "It's almost like in pandemic words, but like your bubble," the singer said. "You're protecting your family, your friends, and those around you." The singer added that he's "decisive" on what he wants to share, adding, "You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life."
The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020, per People, and it wasn't long before the pair announced the impending arrival of their second child. Turner told Elle UK that she's excited to expand her brood and raise "the next generation" of kids. "'The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength," Turner gushed to the outlet. "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."
It seems like Turner and Jonas are in a really good place in their personal lives, but it wasn't always that way for the "Game of Thrones" star. In a recent interview, Turner made a heartbreaking confession about her disordered eating and what she did to get help.
Sophie Turner reveals her rough past
Sophie Turner is getting candid on a topic that isn't always easy to talk about. In an interview with Elle UK, the actor revealed she's had a tough time being in the public eye, which caused her to think negatively about herself. "I have a love-hate relationship with social media," she shared, adding that people's comments about her would "consume" her. Turner told the outlet that she was "quite sick with an eating disorder," and things were so serious that she hired a "companion," which is basically a "live-in therapist." The therapist "would ensure I wasn't doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits," she added.
After one comment on social media caused the star to spiral into a bad place, making her think that she was "fat" and "undesirable," Turner said her therapist gave her invaluable advice that changed her perspective on everything. "You know, no one actually cares," the therapist told Turner. "I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You're not that important." Turner deleted social media from her phone, and she has been trying to "distance" herself from it because it makes her "incredibly anxious." Turner credits rolling back her social media usage and regular therapy sessions for feeling better.
As Turner told the Sunday Times Magazine in 2019, "I just think it's so important — everyone should have a therapist, honestly," adding, "I've learnt that I have to turn down jobs if I need to lose weight for them, because it's not good for my mental health at all. You feel so much pressure to say yes, but I've learnt that I have to put my mental health first[.]"