Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Confirm What Everyone Had Been Waiting For

After some online speculation, it has been officially stated publicly that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child together. This comes after the two were seen at the 2022 Met Gala and media outlets wrote that Turner was reportedly pregnant. The actor confirmed this exciting news during a recent interview with Elle UK for the magazine's June cover. Turner talked about the joy of raising children with Jonas and called her second pregnancy "the best blessing ever" in the chat. "It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," she said. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family."

Jonas previously opened up about getting to spend time with his "gorgeous" first child Willa and Turner during the pandemic in a 2021 "CBS Mornings" interview. "It's been amazing," Jonas said of fatherhood. "To be in one place for a solid amount of time ... and be with my immediate family is time I don't think I'll get back. And so, I'm so thankful and grateful." In November 2020, a source told Us Weekly the pair was already contemplating having a second child four months after the birth of their first baby, so this addition is one they have been ready for.

Congratulations to Turner and Jonas on this cheerful announcement of their growing family!