Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reportedly Have Big News To Share
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are rumored to be growing their family. According to reports, the two are expecting their second child.
The "Game of Thrones" actor and "Sucker" singer welcomed their first child, Willa, back in 2020. At the time, the two remained tight-lipped about the whole pregnancy, and the world only got to know about the wonderful news when the couple's reps confirmed the news that Turner had already given birth. But even though they were secretive about it, Turner shared how she thought being a mother was the greatest thing. "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," wrote Turner on her Instagram Story, per Insider. "Its my favourite job I've ever had."
And now, it looks like there will soon be a new addition to the Jonas family, as the couple is reportedly expecting another bundle of joy.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their second child
If reports are to be believed, then you can expect Willa to have a younger sibling very soon. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas indeed have a second child on the way. According to a source, the "Dark Phoenix" actor is due to give birth "in the middle of summer."
This pregnancy news isn't all that surprising, considering how Turner once said that she misses her baby bump. On her Instagram Story in 2020, when a fan asked what she missed the most, she responded with "my belly," along with a photo of her baby bump. It looks like being a mother really is her favorite job!
Her husband seems to think so, too. An inside source told HollywoodLife Jonas is simply "in awe" of how Turner is looking after their growing family. "Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer. They are both head over heels in love with their little girl," the source said, adding that the singer is "in awe of how amazing his wife is" and that "he feels like he really hit the jackpot because she's handled everything so well." Congratulations to the happy parents!