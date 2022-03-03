Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reportedly Have Big News To Share

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are rumored to be growing their family. According to reports, the two are expecting their second child.

The "Game of Thrones" actor and "Sucker" singer welcomed their first child, Willa, back in 2020. At the time, the two remained tight-lipped about the whole pregnancy, and the world only got to know about the wonderful news when the couple's reps confirmed the news that Turner had already given birth. But even though they were secretive about it, Turner shared how she thought being a mother was the greatest thing. "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," wrote Turner on her Instagram Story, per Insider. "Its my favourite job I've ever had."

And now, it looks like there will soon be a new addition to the Jonas family, as the couple is reportedly expecting another bundle of joy.