Sophie Turner Reacts To Pictures Of Her Daughter Being Released Without Consent

Sophie Turner is not happy that pictures of her daughter with her husband Joe Jonas were taken.

Mum's been the word on the "Game of Thrones" alum and Jonas Brothers member's first bundle of joy. The A-listers welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020, and didn't share much information — or any photos — of their new addition at the time. Or since. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they told E! News at the time. According to the outlet, no photos of Willa have been shared by the couple as of this writing, and they "have only more recently shared throwback photos of Turner while she was expecting." That would be the Mother's Day 2021 post that Jonas shared on his Instagram. And when Turner took to Instagram to share a few pregnancy photos after the fact.

Jonas did, however, discuss his daughter in an interview with CBS This Morning in May, discussing his favorite part of fatherhood and how "grateful" he was to have spent quarantine at home. "Naps are nice," he said on the show. There's nothing wrong with wanting to maintain privacy, especially regarding one's child. And when pictures of Turner's daughter recently surfaced on the internet, she did not mince words about it. Here's what the star recently said on social media after the paparazzi photographed her daughter.