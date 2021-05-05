Joe Jonas Reveals His Favorite Part Of Fatherhood

Joe Jonas is finally giving fans some insight about what fatherhood has been like for him. The Jonas Brothers member became a Jonas Father to his baby girl, Willa, in July 2020. Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have remained pretty private when it comes to their daughter, not revealing any photos of the little one. Instead, the couple has taken on parenthood by spending quality time with just the three of them.

"It's been amazing. It's been forced time at home," Jonas said about becoming a father during the COVID-19 pandemic in an appearance on CBS This Morning. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

So how has fatherhood really been treating the singer? Jonas opened up to CBS revealing his favorite part of being a new dad.