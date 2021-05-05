Joe Jonas Reveals His Favorite Part Of Fatherhood
Joe Jonas is finally giving fans some insight about what fatherhood has been like for him. The Jonas Brothers member became a Jonas Father to his baby girl, Willa, in July 2020. Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have remained pretty private when it comes to their daughter, not revealing any photos of the little one. Instead, the couple has taken on parenthood by spending quality time with just the three of them.
"It's been amazing. It's been forced time at home," Jonas said about becoming a father during the COVID-19 pandemic in an appearance on CBS This Morning. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."
So how has fatherhood really been treating the singer? Jonas opened up to CBS revealing his favorite part of being a new dad.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are 'stronger' after the birth of their daughter
Just about nine months into fatherhood, Joe Jonas told the hosts of CBS This Morning his favorite part of fatherhood is just about anybody's favorite part of the day. "Naps are nice," joked the Jonas Brothers member. "All around."
Entertainment Tonight reports that Jonas and wife Sophie Turner's daughter Willa has brought the pair closer together since she was welcomed into the world summer of 2020. "The couple's bond has gotten even stronger since the addition of their daughter," an inside source told the outlet just a week after the celebrity birth. "Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter. The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."
Seems like the "Cake By the Ocean" singer is getting used to the fatherhood thing, one nap at a time.