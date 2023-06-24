What The Jonas Brothers' Parents Kevin Sr. And Denise Really Do For A Living
Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have become one of the biggest boy bands in the world. The band's success can be attributed to the millions of fans they've made across the world, and while many would say they are their number one supporter, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas would probably beg to differ.
Kevin Sr. and Denise had a passion for music that they imparted to their kids. The entire family grew up in a Christian household and would regularly listen to the music of their faith. From an early age, Kevin Sr. and Denise knew their kids were immensely talented, and they never shied away from it. Denise told Good Housekeeping, "It's important for parents not to be afraid of their kids' talents. I know parents with multiple children who don't feel it's equitable across the board to assist one child. But I say, 'Go for it.'" And the family went for it. Not long after Nick was discovered in a barber shop, they decided to make it a family affair and form a band.
From the Disney Channel to creating award-winning music, the band took off, and every step of the way, their parents were by their side. As the guys have grown up, fans have seen less and less of Kevin Sr. and Denise. Because of this, many fans have wondered what they have been up to since and what exactly the couple does for a living.
Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas became the Jonas Brothers managers
Before the Jonas Brothers were a thing, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas held some pretty normal jobs. According to People, Kevin Sr. was a pastor at a local church, and Denise was an American Sign Language teacher. However, as the band began to gain fame, Kevin Sr. and Denise decided to shift their focus and priorities to their children's music careers. In doing so, Kevin Sr. and Denise became their sons' managers.
Clearly, the couple knew what they were doing because their sons grew immensely popular. And unlike many child stars, Nick, Joe, and Kevin appear to have a good head on their shoulders. As the years have gone by, Denise has taken a step back from managing her sons. However, Kevin Sr. is still going strong. According to The Famous People, the patriarch of the Jonas bunch still co-manages his sons and even took it a step further by becoming the founder of Jonas Enterprises.
Jonas Enterprise was formed to sign other up-and-coming artists and help them throughout their careers. The website described the company as saying, "We are a talent management company focused on helping guide our artists down a path that will lead to opportunity, fulfillment, and ultimately to success." This is definitely in Kevin Sr.'s wheelhouse, and he has even added one more son to his managing resume with their youngest child, Frankie.
Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas opened a restaurant franchise
Between managing the Jonas Brothers to starting their own business ventures, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas have kept their lives busy. The couple has even added one more thing to their plate by opening their own restaurant franchise called Nellie's Southern Kitchen.
According to the restaurant's website, Nellie's Southern Kitchen was inspired by the great-grandmother of the Jonas Brothers. They shared, "Our inspiration comes from Nellie Jonas, Kevin Sr.'s grandmother, who lived in Belmont until she passed in 2011. Nellie's family remembers her as an incredible cook and a gracious hostess who focused on simple, fresh ingredients and on making people feel at home." Kevin Sr. revealed on their page that they created this restaurant to "honor" his late grandmother.
Nellie's Southern Kitchen has been open since 2016, and during the preview opening of the restaurant, Nick, Joe, and Kevin were all in attendance to support their parents. They even shared a photo of the "Burnin' Up" singers at the opening on Instagram as they captioned the post, "The gang is all here tonight to support Nellies Southern Kitchen! #Family." As the business has grown, the Jonas Brothers have continued to make frequent stops at Nellie's Southern Kitchen. And with Kevin Sr. and Densie's expansion of the franchise they have kept busy as they continue to work on managing the restaurant.