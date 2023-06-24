What The Jonas Brothers' Parents Kevin Sr. And Denise Really Do For A Living

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have become one of the biggest boy bands in the world. The band's success can be attributed to the millions of fans they've made across the world, and while many would say they are their number one supporter, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas would probably beg to differ.

Kevin Sr. and Denise had a passion for music that they imparted to their kids. The entire family grew up in a Christian household and would regularly listen to the music of their faith. From an early age, Kevin Sr. and Denise knew their kids were immensely talented, and they never shied away from it. Denise told Good Housekeeping, "It's important for parents not to be afraid of their kids' talents. I know parents with multiple children who don't feel it's equitable across the board to assist one child. But I say, 'Go for it.'" And the family went for it. Not long after Nick was discovered in a barber shop, they decided to make it a family affair and form a band.

From the Disney Channel to creating award-winning music, the band took off, and every step of the way, their parents were by their side. As the guys have grown up, fans have seen less and less of Kevin Sr. and Denise. Because of this, many fans have wondered what they have been up to since and what exactly the couple does for a living.