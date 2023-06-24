A Look At Martin Lawrence's History Of Legal Trouble

Martin Lawrence was one of the biggest comedians of the '90s. Starting with stand-up, his career exploded when he became the host of HBO's "Def Comedy Jam." From that point on, he became one of the biggest names in Hollywood as he landed some impressive work like "Big Momma's House" and his own sitcom show, "Martin." But, his career slowly took a turn after he signed on for some failed projects and got in some legal trouble.

Instead of playing a detective busting bad guys in "Bad Boys," Lawrence was on the receiving end in real life. The actor got into some bad legal situations that made his career spiral. It seemed as though, for a short period of time, all anyone could talk about was the actor's troubled life. Lawrence claims the media spun a lot of what was actually true. He shared with ABC News, "They made a lot of things up to sell a better story. You don't know what it's like until you've been through it."

Still, the actor's career has taken a plummet since then, and we hardly see him on our screens anymore. So, what legal troubles led to Lawrence's demise? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the run-ins the actor had with the law.