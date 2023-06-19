Devastating Details About Alex Cooper's Childhood

During that same candid interview with The New York Times Magazine, Alex Cooper also revealed that while playing Division 1 soccer at Boston University she suffered a "traumatic experience" at the hands of a coach. And while she wouldn't elaborate on the specifics of the encounter, noting that she still wasn't "personally healed," she was adamant that the experience ultimately made her stronger. "So, learning the tools of competitiveness, resilience, having to gain confidence in yourself. Although it was hard in the moment, that does translate to who I am today as the host of "Call Her Daddy,'" she explained.

Sadly, however, the violation didn't end there. According to Cooper, following the incident, she was able to keep her scholarship but was not able to play soccer her senior year. "I got something I worked my entire life for stripped away because someone in a position of power couldn't control themself. And I did nothing wrong," she lamented. "What I took was the motivation of feeling like no one will ever again take something away from me just because they're title-wise above me. That ignited something in me. I felt, you know what, I'm going to exude the confidence that I know I have in myself, and this is not going to derail my goals." And perhaps now she's igniting that same fire in all of her listeners – all 5 million of them!

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).