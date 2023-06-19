Josh Duhamel And Wife Audra Mari Have A Bigger Age Gap Than You Thought
Age gaps between celebrity couples seem to be the norm in Hollywood. More and more celebrities like Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and George and Amal Clooney are disregarding their age and just making their relationships work. One more couple that can be added to the list is Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari.
Duhamel has kept a low profile since his 2019 divorce from pop singer, Fergie. So it may come as a shock that the "Transformers" actor has moved on. While People reports that the actor was devastated by his divorce, it didn't stop him from beginning a relationship with Mari. A source told the outlet, "You could tell that they had something special early on. He introduced her to his friends right away. He seemed a bit gloomy after his divorce and Audra definitely cheered him up. She came into his life at the perfect time." Duhamel and Mari hit it off right from the start, and their love only continued to take off.
By January 2022, Duhamel announced on Instagram that he proposed to the former Miss World America, and surprise, she said yes! The actor captioned the photo, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!" The couple couldn't wait to tie the knot as they walked down the aisle in September 2022. Clearly, Duhamel and Mari found a connection and made it work despite their significant age gap.
Josh Duhamel is 21 years older than Audra Mari
Age doesn't matter to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. As of this writing, Duhamel is 50 years old and Mari is 29 years old. So, the couple has a 21-year age gap between them. However, it seems that they don't mind and have even poked fun at their significant age difference.
According to People, in October 2022, the "Safe Haven" actor and former Miss World America played into the jokes of their age with their Halloween costumes. Duhamel dressed up as J. Howard Marshall and Mari dressed up as Anna Nicole Smith. For those that may not remember, Smith had married Marshall when she was 26 and the businessman was 89. Mari shared their costumes in an Instagram post with the caption, "What age difference? Ladies and gentlemen Anna Nicole Smith & J. Howard Marshall."
It seems like Duhamel doesn't just get slack from the public about his age gap with Mari, but also from his family, per Yahoo News. The actor revealed that, when he hurt his back during the rehearsal dinner before his wedding, his family couldn't help but make fun of his age. Duhamel shared, "They're already making fun of me, because I'm so much older than [Audra]. [Now,] I'm going to need a walker to go down the aisle? I'm going to need a wheelchair?" Luckily, the "Transformers" actor didn't need a wheelchair as he tied the knot.
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari may take a big step in their relationship
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are not letting their age gap come between them. In fact, they probably wouldn't even notice their age difference had it not been for everyone else. This is because the "Safe Haven" actor has revealed that he and his wife have a lot of things in common. Duhamel shared with People, "She's a very sweet girl. Very similar interests — we're from North Dakota, we love lake life. She's got a cabin not far from mine. We just match. She's an amazing person." Because they had so many things in common, it seemed obvious that they had to share their love and officially tie the knot.
And although the couple got married in 2022, they may already be looking toward the next big step. A source had revealed that Mari would "love to have kids" with the actor. And it probably helps that she gets to see what he would be like as a dad because he shares a kid with his ex-wife, Fergie. Although Duhamel is getting older, he's not shutting down Mari's idea to have kids of their own. When asked if the couple will welcome a little one soon, he told Us Weekly, "Yeah, I hope so. That's the plan." So, regardless of their age gap, it's not going to stop them from expanding their love.