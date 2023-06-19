Josh Duhamel And Wife Audra Mari Have A Bigger Age Gap Than You Thought

Age gaps between celebrity couples seem to be the norm in Hollywood. More and more celebrities like Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and George and Amal Clooney are disregarding their age and just making their relationships work. One more couple that can be added to the list is Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari.

Duhamel has kept a low profile since his 2019 divorce from pop singer, Fergie. So it may come as a shock that the "Transformers" actor has moved on. While People reports that the actor was devastated by his divorce, it didn't stop him from beginning a relationship with Mari. A source told the outlet, "You could tell that they had something special early on. He introduced her to his friends right away. He seemed a bit gloomy after his divorce and Audra definitely cheered him up. She came into his life at the perfect time." Duhamel and Mari hit it off right from the start, and their love only continued to take off.

By January 2022, Duhamel announced on Instagram that he proposed to the former Miss World America, and surprise, she said yes! The actor captioned the photo, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!" The couple couldn't wait to tie the knot as they walked down the aisle in September 2022. Clearly, Duhamel and Mari found a connection and made it work despite their significant age gap.