Jamie Foxx Once Admitted To Being Jealous Of His Friend Martin Lawrence

Comedic actors usually have to scale much steeper mountains than their dramatic peers. Sometimes, this extra motivation to succeed leads to positive character development. Other times, it leads to senseless fighting between our beloved comedy giants. Over the years, we've witnessed huge feuds between comedians that are too numerous to count. Fortunately, there's also plenty of camaraderie in the comedy world, which has birthed some pretty iconic television duos. One of the less-talked-about comedic friendships exists between Jamie Foxx and Martin Lawrence — though the former once admitted to being jealous of the latter.

Foxx and Lawrence never made magic together in an official capacity, but they definitely tried. In 2009, the duo surprised BET Awards fans with a skit called "Skank Robbers," which combined two of the duo's most controversial sketch characters: Shenehneh and Wanda. While the previously-promised project never came to fruition, Lawrence was still open to the idea as of December 2022. "I would love to see a movie with Sheneneh," Lawrence shared while speaking with Jimmy Fallon (via Atlanta Black Star). "We were supposed to do a movie with Sheneneh and Jamie Foxx with Wanda, but that never came about. If we could ever get that together, I think y'all would love this." Despite their obvious onscreen chemistry, Foxx harbored feelings of jealousy toward Lawrence. Here's why.