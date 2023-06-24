What We Know About Oprah's Secret Half-Sister Patricia Lofton

Oprah Winfrey's half-sister, Patricia Lofton, has accomplished a lot in her own right. Those who followed Oprah Winfrey's career originally believed she only had two siblings. So did she! But in a surprising twist, Winfrey had three. Well, it used to be a surprise, anyway. In 2011, Winfrey revealed her third sibling on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." But let's pause for a moment. Winfrey's fans have known about her previously-established siblings, Jeffrey Lee and Patricia Lloyd, and their toxic relationship — for decades.

According to the Sentinel Sun, Winfrey lost Lee, who was diagnosed with AIDS, when he was 29. After a lifetime of estrangement, Lee reached out to Winfrey before he passed away. "Now that the end is getting close, I want Oprah to know that throughout our troubles, I still loved her and was proud of her," he said. Meanwhile, Winfrey's end with her sister Patricia was just as unfortunate. According to Inside Edition, Lloyd betrayed Winfrey in 1990 when she told The National Enquirer that she got pregnant as a teenager. Unfortunately, the baby didn't survive, and Winfrey never reconciled with Lloyd before her 2003 death.

Fortunately, Winfrey did manage to form a close bond with Patricia Lofton — the long-lost sibling — who she once didn't know existed.