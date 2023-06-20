What Is Amy Winehouse's Ex-Husband Blake Fielder Civil Doing Now?
The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.
It's been over ten years since Amy Winehouse tragically passed away, and those closest to her have slowly moved on, including her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. Winehouse and Fielder-Civil had a tumultuous relationship that involved a lot of ups and downs.
MamaMia notes the couple first met in 2005 and immediately hit it off. Although Fielder-Civil had a girlfriend, it didn't take long for him to break it off and start dating the Grammy-winning musician. But, Fielder-Civil wasn't over his ex, and just six months into their relationship, he called things off with Winehouse. Even though this was heartbreaking, it helped inspire one of Winehouse's greatest albums, "Back to Black." Not long after gaining wide success with the album, Fielder-Civil returned to Winehouse's life in full force. By 2007, the couple announced their engagement, and just months later, they were married.
The newlyweds had anything but a honeymoon phase. According to Mirror, Winehouse and Fielder-Civil were constantly seen partying in London, and the actor later admitted he introduced the "Rehab" singer to heroin. Not just that, but Fielder-Civil was arrested, and during this time, Winehouse escaped to the Caribbean and hit it off with a new man. During her vacation, the musician was hit with divorce papers, and by July 2009, their marriage was officially over. Winehouse's death didn't come until two years after her divorce, but many have wondered what Fielder-Civil has been up to since, as he was a huge part of the musician's life.
Blake Fielder-Civil is an actor and dad
After Amy Winehouse passed away in July 2011, many have wondered what her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, has been up to. Well, after the "Back to Black" singer's death, Fielder-Civil has remained somewhat out of the spotlight. But the Daily Mail has reported that Fielder-Civil has gotten into acting since Winehouse's death. However, his IMDb doesn't have any big projects, and the only things listed in his resume are documentaries and interviews about the singer's life.
Besides Fielder-Civil reportedly being an actor, he is also a father of two. The actor's girlfriend, Sarah Aspin, has welcomed two children with Fielder-Civil, as noted by the Daily Mail. Fielder-Civil welcomed his first child sometime in 2010 and his second child around two years later. However, when Aspin discovered she was pregnant with her and Fielder-Civil's second child, she was a bit worried because the actor wasn't doing well. The actor had fallen into a coma just days before she discovered she was pregnant, and because of this, she considered abortion. She told Reveal Magazine (via Daily Mail), "I don't agree with abortions, but I couldn't help but think that being on my own with two children, while I was grieving, could be too much to deal with. But I thought that I had Blake's life inside me – and there was no way I was going to get rid of it." Luckily, Blake recovered from his coma and reportedly was ecstatic about becoming a father once again.
Blake Fielder-Civil doesn't feel responsible for Amy Winehouse's death
When Amy Winehouse passed away from alcohol intoxication, many fans blamed her ex-husband. Because Blake Fielder-Civil introduced the musician to heavy drugs and encouraged a partying lifestyle, many believed he was the one to put her on the wrong path, but the actor doesn't think so.
According to NZHerald, the actor told Britain's The Time Magazine that he doesn't feel responsible for Winehouse's death. He said, "I feel like my own legacy as far as Amy goes is that I ruined this amazing person. If I genuinely believed I [ruined her], I probably would really struggle getting through the day. I don't think I ruined her, no." Fielder-Civil was adamant he didn't have any part in influencing her death and suggested her problems started long before the two even got together. He shared, "I think we found each other and certain people need to realize that she did have other addictions before she met me."
In 2018, Fielder-Civil reiterated this statement and took a bit more responsibility for what happened to Winehouse in a rare interview with "Good Morning Britain." After Piers Morgan asked if he felt some responsibility for what happened, Fielder-Civil shared, "Always, always. But I'm also not willing to be the only person anymore. I feel I am the only person that has taken responsibility and has done since Amy was alive."
