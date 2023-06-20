What Is Amy Winehouse's Ex-Husband Blake Fielder Civil Doing Now?

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.

It's been over ten years since Amy Winehouse tragically passed away, and those closest to her have slowly moved on, including her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. Winehouse and Fielder-Civil had a tumultuous relationship that involved a lot of ups and downs.

MamaMia notes the couple first met in 2005 and immediately hit it off. Although Fielder-Civil had a girlfriend, it didn't take long for him to break it off and start dating the Grammy-winning musician. But, Fielder-Civil wasn't over his ex, and just six months into their relationship, he called things off with Winehouse. Even though this was heartbreaking, it helped inspire one of Winehouse's greatest albums, "Back to Black." Not long after gaining wide success with the album, Fielder-Civil returned to Winehouse's life in full force. By 2007, the couple announced their engagement, and just months later, they were married.

The newlyweds had anything but a honeymoon phase. According to Mirror, Winehouse and Fielder-Civil were constantly seen partying in London, and the actor later admitted he introduced the "Rehab" singer to heroin. Not just that, but Fielder-Civil was arrested, and during this time, Winehouse escaped to the Caribbean and hit it off with a new man. During her vacation, the musician was hit with divorce papers, and by July 2009, their marriage was officially over. Winehouse's death didn't come until two years after her divorce, but many have wondered what Fielder-Civil has been up to since, as he was a huge part of the musician's life.