Lawyer Pinpoints Why Hunter Biden's Plea Deal Is Painfully Ironic For Donald Trump - Exclusive

One name that lives rent-free in Donald Trump's mind and Truth Social is the name of opponent President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The announcement of Hunter's plea deal on June 20 in his federal court case must sting for Trump, but there's one aspect of the case that a legal expert exclusively explained to Nicki Swift is extra ironic when it comes to the indicted former President.

Court documents acquired by NBC News reveal that Hunter came to a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney of Delaware — the Biden family's home state — that he will plead guilty to his two federal misdemeanor charges of failure to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018 on his over $1.5 million income.

According to the documents, Hunter allegedly paid off his tax balance of $100,000 later in 2021 but agreed to admit his guilt in court for not paying the full amount those years he was charged. The plea agreement also includes the possibility of dropping his upcoming misdemeanor gun charge for possessing a firearm for a brief period in October 2018 while addicted to a "controlled substance." Although he faced up to 15 years in prison. Hunter's deal includes the U.S. Attorney pushing for probation instead of any potential jail time.

Many GOP lawmakers are lambasting this plea deal, including Trump. A legal expert explained to Nicki Swift why it's pretty ironic for the former President to speak against this prosecutor's deal with Hunter.