Elin Nordegren Suffered The Tragic Loss Of An Ex-Boyfriend In 2019

Elin Nordegren was married to Tiger Woods from 2004 through 2010. The two ended their relationship after Nordegren found out that Woods had been having an affair — not just with one woman, but with multiple women. These days, Nordegren and Woods co-parent their two kids, Charlie and Sam. "They're friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin," a source told People magazine. Following her divorce, Nordegren went on to date Chris Cline.

Cline, a billionaire originally from West Virginia, and Nordegren were actually neighbors before their friendship blossomed into something romantic, according to People. "Elin was introduced to Chris by a local friend because they seem to have a lot in common. They both have children, like to keep their personal lives quiet, believe in philanthropy, and enjoy leisure outdoor activity," a source told the outlet in 2013. The two were first linked in 2013, but they split in 2017, according to Us Weekly. Details of their split were sparse at best, but Nordegren didn't seem to miss a beat. She managed to stay under the radar and enjoy an ultra-private life with her kids in Florida. But around the time that she found love again, she received some heartbreaking news: Cline had been killed in a helicopter crash, The New York Times reported.