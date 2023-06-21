How Kate Gosselin Really Lost So Much Money

Kate Gosselin rose to fame when her family appeared on a reality television series called "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The show followed the lives of her and her then-husband Jon Gosselin as they navigated life with twin daughters and fairly newborn sextuplets. Following the Gosselin's divorce in 2009, TLC altered the name of the reality show to "Kate Plus 8," and continued filming the family through 2017. Aside from earning money and royalties from her years on cable with her kids, Kate also inked deals to appear on various other shows such as "The Apprentice" and "Dancing With the Stars," both of which earned her a paycheck. She's also landed a couple of book deals, which she has also earned money from.

Formerly a nurse, Kate put the majority of her eggs in the reality TV basket. Since TLC canceled the most recent rendition of the family's reality show, things have looked much different for Kate, who moved out of Pennsylvania and into a home in North Carolina. In September, a source told the New York Post that Kate "is very happy and at peace" in her new space. Kate has sort of melted into the private sphere in the time since. She's taken herself off of social media completely and doesn't interact with fans on Instagram or Twitter. And despite years of reality television under her belt, Kate doesn't seem to have much of a fortune to her name. So, where did all her money go?