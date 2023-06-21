Larry Myers Jr., My 600-Lb. Life Star, Dead At 49

Larry Myers Jr. of "My 600-Lb. Life" has tragically died at the age of 49. Todd Darell, who stated he is a cousin of Myers', shared the saddening news in a Facebook post on June 17. "It's with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers," Darell wrote. He added, "Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed."

A heart attack was Myers' cause of death, a family member told The U.S. Sun on June 20. Myers, who was nicknamed Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits, was a "My 600-Lb. Life" cast member for the 10th season of the TLC reality series, per Us Weekly. The news site added that Myers passed away in the days following his birthday.