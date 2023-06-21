Britney Spears Fans Aren't Buying Her Supposed Reunion With Sister Jamie Lynn
Britney Spears' recent Instagram caption has fans completely baffled... again. On June 20, the pop star penned a caption in which she said that she spent time with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family," Britney captioned a video of herself on vacation. Britney's comments about spending time with her sister come just days after the Daily Mail reported that her mom, Lynne Spears, was "begging" for the girls to reconnect. "They are both leaning towards a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual," a source told the outlet.
Britney's post about spending time with her younger sister has caused some confusion, however, as she has previously expressed being extremely hurt by Jamie Lynn. In an Instagram caption in January, for example, Britney ripped the "Zoey 101" star for the comments she made while appearing on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," according to TMZ. Now, just six months later, Britney and Jamie Lynn have seemingly made amends — but some fans simply aren't buying it.
Some fans think Britney Spears was shading Jamie Lynn
Despite Britney Spears' social media post claiming that she visited with her sister, some fans just aren't convinced. Since Britney turned off the comments on her Instagram post, people took to Twitter to react. "So Britney is good with Jamie Lynn now too? Something is sus," one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another Twitter user actually thinks that Britney was being sarcastic. "I don't think Jamie Lynn is filming anything right now, Britney is probably being sarcastic and mocking the articles about Lynne trying to approximate both sisters," read a second tweet. Indeed, it's unclear what Jamie Lynn may be working on right now as her IMDb page doesn't have anything listed as currently being filmed.
"I believe Britney is mocking her ex-sister, aka 'the lying, fake-crying snake' Jamie Lynn. I mean come on, she visits JL on the set but that snake won't use this for publicity ?? Not possible," another Twitter user said. The last Instagram post that Jamie Lynn shared was a promotion for "Zoey 102," which is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on July 27. With no pictures of Britney and Jamie Lynn together, we can't help but wonder what's really going on.