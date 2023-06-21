Britney Spears Fans Aren't Buying Her Supposed Reunion With Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears' recent Instagram caption has fans completely baffled... again. On June 20, the pop star penned a caption in which she said that she spent time with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family," Britney captioned a video of herself on vacation. Britney's comments about spending time with her sister come just days after the Daily Mail reported that her mom, Lynne Spears, was "begging" for the girls to reconnect. "They are both leaning towards a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual," a source told the outlet.

Britney's post about spending time with her younger sister has caused some confusion, however, as she has previously expressed being extremely hurt by Jamie Lynn. In an Instagram caption in January, for example, Britney ripped the "Zoey 101" star for the comments she made while appearing on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," according to TMZ. Now, just six months later, Britney and Jamie Lynn have seemingly made amends — but some fans simply aren't buying it.