Dionne Warwick Married (And Divorced) Her Ex-Husband William Elliott Twice

Dionne Warwick knew William Elliott had a reputation, but she didn't care. After meeting the actor and drummer when she worked with his jazz band, Rhoda Scott Trio, as a background vocalist, the six-time Grammy Award winner fell for Elliott's larger-than-life persona. "Bill had a flamboyant personality and was known as 'not a one-woman man,'" she wrote in her memoir "My Life, As I See It: An Autobiography," released in 2010. "He was the 'catch,' as they say. So I made up my mind to catch him (and I did)."

She did, indeed. In just a few months, Elliott shocked everyone who knew him when he asked Warwick to marry him. This being the 1960s, the singer wanted Elliott to ask her parents for their blessing. But Warwick's father nearly put an end to the relationship before it had a proper chance to begin. "My dad, knowing of Bill's reputation, took him into our living room to have 'that' talk," she wrote. The older man was getting ready to go on a hunting trip and used the opportunity to clean his rifle during the convo.

Though shaken, Elliott made it out in one piece and remained firm in his decision to marry Warwick. The two tied the knot in 1966 in a ceremony, even though he arrived late. Warwick was annoyed but let it go. Still, it was clear the marriage had gotten off on the wrong foot. And lo and behold, it did go on to be marked by ons and offs.