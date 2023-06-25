Eminem And His Ex Kim Scott Got Married Twice Before Calling It Quits

The following article contains mentions of suicide attempts.

Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, has had incredible success with his career, but the same can't be said about his love life. The "Lose Yourself" rapper married his ex-wife, Kim Scott, twice before they officially decided that they were done.

Eminem first met Scott at age 15, when she was just 13 years old.Recalling their first meeting, the musician shared with Rolling Stone, "I met her the day she got out of the youth home...She's thirteen, she's taller than me, and she didn't look that young ... I said to my friend's sister, 'Yo, who was that? She's kinda hot.' And the saga began." Eminem didn't lie when he said "the saga began" because his and Scott's relationship has been anything but smooth sailing.

After meeting in 1987, the two began to explore a romantic relationship. They dated throughout high school, although even back then, their relationship had its ups and downs. Eminem's mom, Debbie Nelson, recalled in her memoir, "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem," that the rapper had even started dating another woman before Scott "dropped the bombshell" that she was pregnant. The couple ended up welcoming their first child together in 1995. Several years after welcoming their baby girl, Scott and Eminem decided to tie the knot. But their relationship was complicated, and their first marriage wasn't the end of their love story — it was just the beginning.