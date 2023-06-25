Eminem And His Ex Kim Scott Got Married Twice Before Calling It Quits
The following article contains mentions of suicide attempts.
Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, has had incredible success with his career, but the same can't be said about his love life. The "Lose Yourself" rapper married his ex-wife, Kim Scott, twice before they officially decided that they were done.
Eminem first met Scott at age 15, when she was just 13 years old.Recalling their first meeting, the musician shared with Rolling Stone, "I met her the day she got out of the youth home...She's thirteen, she's taller than me, and she didn't look that young ... I said to my friend's sister, 'Yo, who was that? She's kinda hot.' And the saga began." Eminem didn't lie when he said "the saga began" because his and Scott's relationship has been anything but smooth sailing.
After meeting in 1987, the two began to explore a romantic relationship. They dated throughout high school, although even back then, their relationship had its ups and downs. Eminem's mom, Debbie Nelson, recalled in her memoir, "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem," that the rapper had even started dating another woman before Scott "dropped the bombshell" that she was pregnant. The couple ended up welcoming their first child together in 1995. Several years after welcoming their baby girl, Scott and Eminem decided to tie the knot. But their relationship was complicated, and their first marriage wasn't the end of their love story — it was just the beginning.
Eminem and Kim Scott's first marriage was toxic
When Eminem and Kim Scott married in 1999, they had no idea what was to come. The couple exchanged vows just as the rapper's career began to take off. According to People, Scott revealed to Dr. Keith Albow how Eminem's ego started to play a part in their relationship. She said, "When Marshall's first tour started is when his ego just went 'poof'...I was just told that I should be grateful that he still talks to me, you know how many women throw themselves at him." Eventually, the couple's relationship became so broken that Scott found herself at the center of cheating allegations.
Making the couple's relationship even more complicated, the rapper detailed his tumultuous marriage on his album, "The Marshall Matters LP." One song, titled "Kim," gave an inside look into their toxic marriage. Eminem rapped, "Kim? Kim! Why don't you like me? / You think I'm ugly, don't chu? (It's not that!) No, you think I'm ugly /(Baby!) Get the f*** away from me! Don't touch me! /I hate you! I hate you! I swear to God I hate you! / Oh my God, I love you! / How the f*** could you do this to me?!" Scott even revealed that their marriage had gotten so bad that she attempted suicide in 2000. According to Rolling Stone, the couple eventually decided to file for divorce, with their first marriage ending in 2001.
Eminem and Kim tried to give their marriage another go
It may seem obvious that Eminem and Kim Scott weren't right for one another, but sometimes people find their way back to each other. As noted by People, in January 2006, the couple decided to get remarried in an intimate ceremony. At the time, a rep released a statement about the nuptials, sharing, "Marshall and Kim Mathers were married tonight in a small, private ceremony at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Mich. Family and close friends were in attendance..." But their marriage lasted about as long as you might expect.
According to Today, by April 2006, the couple called it quits for good! Scott had revealed to ABC News that the "Lose Yourself" rapper abruptly left their home a month after they tied the knot because she and Eminem's brother got into an argument. She shared, "I'm still confused about the whole thing. It's baffling to me too...I didn't know what the heck was going on and his attorney, his assistant, comes to the door and serves me papers." Despite Scott's story, Eminem claimed something different went down. He shared with Today, "...she was aware that I was filing for divorce. We both tried to give our marriage another chance and quickly realized that a wedding doesn't fix the underlying problems." Whatever truly happened, Eminem and Scott weren't right for each other even after two marriages.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).