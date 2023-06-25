The Medical Condition Tim McGraw And Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Lives With

Gracie McGraw is following in the musical footsteps of her parents, country music superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Gracie started out in the entertainment biz as an actor. She made her onscreen debut in 2018 on Tyler Perry's television drama "If Loving You Is Wrong," appearing on the show as the recurring character Tanya. Gracie, who has clearly inherited her parents' musical chops, has since set her sights on a career in theater. The aspiring singer has showcased her impressive pipes with videos of her belting out Broadway tunes on social media, which has earned praises from fans and even actor and Tom Hank's wife, Rita Wilson. In one of her posts, Gracie said it is her dream to play Elphaba in the hit musical "Wicked." "Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day," Gracie said in a since-deleted post on Instagram (via ABC News). "This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!"

Speaking to People in 2020, Tim shared how proud he is of his eldest daughter. "Gracie, our oldest daughter, is an actress in L.A., and she makes me proud every day because she's such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind," he said. "And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life." But while it seems that Gracie is thriving, what many may not know is that the actor is living with a medical condition.