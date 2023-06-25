The Medical Condition Tim McGraw And Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Lives With
Gracie McGraw is following in the musical footsteps of her parents, country music superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.
Gracie started out in the entertainment biz as an actor. She made her onscreen debut in 2018 on Tyler Perry's television drama "If Loving You Is Wrong," appearing on the show as the recurring character Tanya. Gracie, who has clearly inherited her parents' musical chops, has since set her sights on a career in theater. The aspiring singer has showcased her impressive pipes with videos of her belting out Broadway tunes on social media, which has earned praises from fans and even actor and Tom Hank's wife, Rita Wilson. In one of her posts, Gracie said it is her dream to play Elphaba in the hit musical "Wicked." "Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day," Gracie said in a since-deleted post on Instagram (via ABC News). "This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!"
Speaking to People in 2020, Tim shared how proud he is of his eldest daughter. "Gracie, our oldest daughter, is an actress in L.A., and she makes me proud every day because she's such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind," he said. "And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life." But while it seems that Gracie is thriving, what many may not know is that the actor is living with a medical condition.
Gracie McGraw has PCOS
In March 2022, Gracie McGraw revealed that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, PCOS is a hormonal disorder common among women of childbearing age. It occurs when a person's ovaries produce unusually high levels of sex hormones called androgen, which creates an imbalance and affects the reproductive system. The most common symptoms of PCOS include irregular periods, heavy bleeding, hair growth, infertility, acne, and — as is the case with McGraw — weight gain. Other celebrities have also admitted to struggling with PCOS, including Victoria Beckham, Keke Palmer, Lea Michele, and Sasha Pieterse, per Cosmopolitan.
"I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4," McGraw shared in her post. She went on to stress the importance of taking care of both your physical and mental health. "Because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand," McGraw said, adding, "I don't think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctor's appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health." She concluded her post by sending her love to those who are also dealing with mental health issues and other health struggles. "Mental health is freaking hard !!" she wrote. "It's a long road but we can get through it."
She admitted to taking Ozempic
In order to manage her symptoms of PCOS (in particular, her weight gain), Gracie McGraw said that she was prescribed Qysmia — a combination medication used to manage weight — and Ozempic, a popular Type 2 diabetes drug which has taken over Hollywood for its unintended side effect of rapid weight loss. "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that [PCOS] may [have] been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older," McGraw explained. She added that the medicine she was taking has helped her feel more confident and positive about her body, saying, it has "given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?) in a good way." "It's weird to see how your body can change so rapidly but I'm finding new ways to love her and new things to love about her everyday," added McGraw.
After a fan accused her of taking Ozempic in one of her Instagram posts in June, McGraw revealed that she has since switched to another Type 2 diabetes drug for her medications — Mounjaro. "I did use Ozempic last year, yes. [But] I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out," she replied. "No need to accuse when I have been open about it."