Stars Who Have Admitted To Taking Ozempic To Lose Weight
If you've noticed that celebrities are sporting trimmer figures, you're not imagining things. A few major celebrities have recently admitted to taking Ozempic to help them on their weight loss journeys.
Over the past two decades, curvaceous bodies, made popular by celebs like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian, have influenced beauty standards, but trends are always shifting. Now, thinner silhouettes are making a resurgence. Even Kardashian, whose curves have brought her a lot of attention over the years, is much thinner now than she was just a few years ago. As a result, many people have accused Kardashian of secretly taking Ozempic — the $1,500 diabetes drug that A-listers have adopted to aid their weight loss, per Vanity Fair.
But Kardashian isn't the only celebrity who's been accused of taking Ozempic. People are also crediting Ozempic for Khloé Kardashian's recent weight loss. Both sisters have denied using it. In fact, Khloé put someone on Instagram on blast after they commented that she was using the drug. "Let's not discredit my years of working out," she replied (via Yahoo). "I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. Melissa Gorga has also implied that Kyle Richards was using Ozempic, even though the latter denied the accusation. However, there are some celebs who have blatantly admitted to using the drug to lose weight. And, while the drug does boast significant weight loss, a few celebs have revealed that there were some bad side effects as well.
Dolores Catania, Chelsea Handler and more have owned up to using Ozempic
Not every celebrity who's used Ozempic feels the need to keep it a secret. In April 2023, Dolores Catania, who stars on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" shared what prompted her to include Ozempic in her weight-loss strategy. "I'm going through menopause, I have a thyroid issue, I have inflammation and weight is hard to take off," Dolores shared with Page Six.
Chelsea Handler also tried Ozempic, although she revealed on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast that her doctor prescribed it without educating her on what she was taking. Ultimately, she realized it wasn't for her, but she could relate to others' desire to use the drug. "It's too good to be true," shared Handler (via People). "You can just make people who struggled with weight their entire lives thin? It's a miracle."
These two aren't the only ones. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi from "Shahs of Sunset" has also proudly admitted to using Ozempic to shed extra weight. While appearing on the "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast, "Millionnaire Matchmaker's" Patti Stanger shared, "I'm on the shot." Amy Schumer also took the drug at one point, though she had a negative experience. "I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," shared Schumer on "Watch What Happens Live" (via Page Six). "I was so skinny." Schumer also urged her peers to own up to taking weight-loss aids rather than acting like they lost the weight on their own.
These celebs have tried similar weight-loss drugs
While Ozempic seems to be the most popular way celebrities are losing weight at the moment, it's not the only drug available on the market. Other stars have opted for similar drugs for results. In Elon Musk's case, he's used Ozempic but also Wegovy to quickly drop weight. "Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me," tweeted Musk in November 2022. Under the tweet thread, a Twitter user asked Musk if he'd also experienced the drug's unsavory side effects. "Bruh. I also take Ozempic for my [diabetes]. Does it give you those nasty burps too? Tastes like rotten eggs lol ugh," tweeted the user. Musk replied, "Yeah, next-level," alongside two laughing emojis.
Sports commentator Charles Barkley has also given weight-loss drugs a try. In May 2023, Barkley was on "The Pat McAfee Show" and shared how he'd recently lost a chunk of weight using Mounjaro. "I'm working out. I'm taking my shot once a week," Barkley shared (via Fox News). And though Mounjaro has helped Barkley slim down, he has "zero idea what it does."
During a recent episode of "The Talk," co-panelist Sharon Osbourne shared how weight loss drugs have worked for her. "But I took [the injection]," shared Osbourne (via People). "I took it for four months and I lost 30 pounds, but like everything, there's always no quick recipe. I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous."