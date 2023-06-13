Stars Who Have Admitted To Taking Ozempic To Lose Weight

If you've noticed that celebrities are sporting trimmer figures, you're not imagining things. A few major celebrities have recently admitted to taking Ozempic to help them on their weight loss journeys.

Over the past two decades, curvaceous bodies, made popular by celebs like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian, have influenced beauty standards, but trends are always shifting. Now, thinner silhouettes are making a resurgence. Even Kardashian, whose curves have brought her a lot of attention over the years, is much thinner now than she was just a few years ago. As a result, many people have accused Kardashian of secretly taking Ozempic — the $1,500 diabetes drug that A-listers have adopted to aid their weight loss, per Vanity Fair.

But Kardashian isn't the only celebrity who's been accused of taking Ozempic. People are also crediting Ozempic for Khloé Kardashian's recent weight loss. Both sisters have denied using it. In fact, Khloé put someone on Instagram on blast after they commented that she was using the drug. "Let's not discredit my years of working out," she replied (via Yahoo). "I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. Melissa Gorga has also implied that Kyle Richards was using Ozempic, even though the latter denied the accusation. However, there are some celebs who have blatantly admitted to using the drug to lose weight. And, while the drug does boast significant weight loss, a few celebs have revealed that there were some bad side effects as well.