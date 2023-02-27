Kyle Richards Puts Melissa Gorga On Blast For Buying Into Ozempic Rumors

There's a new East vs. West Coast beef brewing. A star from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" has thrown some serious shade on the 90210 — like there isn't enough drama to deal with already in the Garden State — and it's led to a nasty case of "she said, they said."

Despite "RHONJ" OG Teresa Giudice's wedding drama with Joe and Melissa Gorga, it appears her sister-in-law has totally moved on. Melissa's placed the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast in her crosshairs, specifically Kyle Richards. But, if she thought Richards would be an easier target than the formidable Giudice, she better think again because the Hilton sister doesn't take it on the chin. "Shahs of Sunset" cast member Reza Farahan learned that lesson after he called Richards "the most overrated housewife." She hit back on Instagram, according to a fan account, mocking the reality star over his canceled show and concluding, "I can't even be offended." Mic drop.

So, it was inevitable that Melissa wouldn't escape unscathed when she made a dig about her rival housewife's recent weight loss. Melissa alleged that the transformation wasn't down to Richards' lifestyle changes alone, but that the newly sober star had chemical assistance from the slimming drug Ozempic. Of course, Richards wasn't going to take that lying down.