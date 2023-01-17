Kyle Richards Has Fiery Response To Being Called The Most Overrated Housewife

Kyle Richards has been on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since Season 1 and as one of the original housewives, she's amassed quite the fanbase over years. However, many viewers weren't too happy with her during Season 12 after Erika Girardi drunkenly cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son, Jax. The "American Woman" series creator later laughed about the incident with her husband Mauricio Umansky, fellow housewife Dorit Kemsley, and PK Kemsley. "Unless Erika was joking, I don't get how Kyle n Dorit think this is ok. That is so disrespectful and inappropriate," a fan tweeted. "It doesn't matter if Erika was joking or not – it wasn't ok and nothing to laugh about. And you know these two wouldn't find it so funny if it was [at] their children. Dorit even said it," another shared.

Richards was also under fire for questioning "RHOBH" star Sutton Stracke's previous miscarriages. Following the episode, the "Halloween" actor explained that she "had a few drinks" and was "disappointed" in her actions (via Us Weekly). She shared that she apologized to Stracke the next day and the two have since moved on. Still, fans were not quick to let Richards off the hook, and one fellow Bravo star shared how he felt about her.