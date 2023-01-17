Kyle Richards Has Fiery Response To Being Called The Most Overrated Housewife
Kyle Richards has been on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since Season 1 and as one of the original housewives, she's amassed quite the fanbase over years. However, many viewers weren't too happy with her during Season 12 after Erika Girardi drunkenly cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son, Jax. The "American Woman" series creator later laughed about the incident with her husband Mauricio Umansky, fellow housewife Dorit Kemsley, and PK Kemsley. "Unless Erika was joking, I don't get how Kyle n Dorit think this is ok. That is so disrespectful and inappropriate," a fan tweeted. "It doesn't matter if Erika was joking or not – it wasn't ok and nothing to laugh about. And you know these two wouldn't find it so funny if it was [at] their children. Dorit even said it," another shared.
Richards was also under fire for questioning "RHOBH" star Sutton Stracke's previous miscarriages. Following the episode, the "Halloween" actor explained that she "had a few drinks" and was "disappointed" in her actions (via Us Weekly). She shared that she apologized to Stracke the next day and the two have since moved on. Still, fans were not quick to let Richards off the hook, and one fellow Bravo star shared how he felt about her.
Reza Farahan starts a feud with Kyle Richards
On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Reza Farahan from "Shahs of Sunset" was asked who he thought the most "overrated Real Housewives." Acknowledging that his answer would cause drama, Farahan answered, "Kyle Richards." An "RHOBH" fan shared a clip of the moment, to which Richards replied, "Wasn't his show canceled? And wasn't he the first one voted off on Traitors? I can't even be offended."
After another "RHOBH" Instagram fan account reposted the video with Richards' comment, Farahan shot back with, "[My] show was canceled, and I was killed 1st on traitors, but my sibling and all my cast mates still take my calls. How are @kathyhilton and @kimrichards11 doing @kylerichards18 ?"
The shade hits close to home, as Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton ended "RHOBH" Season 12 on a bad note. During the season, Richards seemingly laughed at Hilton when her sister tried sharing her tequila with the group. In a later episode, Richards also remained quiet while Rinna told Hilton she had a "black heart" (via Decider). Following the tense Season 12 reunion, Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky revealed that the two sisters have been incommunicado with each other, per Bravo. Although the "RHOBH" Season 13 has yet to be confirmed, it's likely that Richards will return, as she has been the only original cast member so far. Farahan may just have to put up with an "overrated housewife" for yet another year.