Teresa Giudice Still Isn't Over Joe And Melissa Gorga Wedding Slight

During a recent episode of her "Namaste B$tches" podcast, Teresa Giudice revealed why she and Melissa Gorga have not been in contact. Melissa Pfeister — the podcast's co-host — quizzed the reality star on the state of their relationship, with Giudice revealing that the Gorgas skipping her wedding was the final nail in the coffin for their relationship.

"I'm going to make this clear one last time, and after this, that's it. I'm not talking about this anymore," Giudice began. "To me, family was important, and finally, it's like the ultimate betrayal. My only brother, my only family, my only sister-in-law, did not show up at my wedding." The Jersey Housewife said her feelings were even further hurt when she saw the Gorgas allegedly "saying terrible things on social media" about her wedding the day before the nuptials. Pfeister then pointed out that some sources have claimed that the Gorgas weren't invited to the big day, which Giudice adamantly denied. "It's just heartwrenching to me," she concluded. "I need to heal myself. I need to protect my family, and I need to just keep the toxicity out."

Ahead of the wedding drama, teased to air in the upcoming season of "RHONJ," Melissa has responded with shade towards Giudice on her own podcast. Of course, relationships and family dynamics are complicated, but it looks as if viewers may get the final piece of the puzzle when Season 13 of "RHONJ" premiers in February.