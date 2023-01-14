Joe And Melissa Gorga Tear Into Teresa Giudice Ahead Of New RHONJ Season
Ever since Melissa and Joe Gorga set foot on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," it's been handbags at dawn for Melissa and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. At first, the two pretended to be friends, but they could only keep up the facade for so long, and it quickly went from "friends" to frenemies to outright war.
The war turned nuclear after Joe and Melissa bailed on Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas in August 2022. According to the Daily Mail, the pair nixed the nuptials after somebody started a rumor that Melissa was cheating on Joe, and Giudice further stirred the pot by claiming they weren't happy together and should split up.
Giudice ripped into her brother and sister-in-law again during an appearance on the "Reality with the King" podcast. After waxing lyrical about how close she and Joe had been during childhood, Teresa claimed that Joe and Melissa have ruined their family for two reasons: fame and money. "I always say it like this, and I don't know if people understand where everything went to s**t, fame and money ruined my family," Giudice charged (via Page Six). All the drama resulted in Joe and Melissa vowing to cut people out of their lives. And by people, they meant Giudice, or so they implied. "We are done taking people's s**t," Melissa admitted on "Melissa Gorga on Display." And now, Joe and Melissa Gorga are tearing into Teresa Giudice ahead of the new "RHONJ" season. Grab the popcorn!
Joe and Melissa Gorga are going all in on their war with Teresa Giudice
Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" premieres on February 7, and brace yourselves, fans, as you're in for a bumpy fight-fest of a ride. "[Melissa's] always wanted to keep my brother and I apart," a tear-soaked Teresa Giudice wails during the season trailer. "She got her wish." Joe and Melissa Gorga had a word or two to say about his sister's crocodile tears on an episode of "Melissa Gorga On Display — Getting Down to Business."
"At [the end of the trailer], it's like 'she finally got what she wanted,'" Melissa said, imitating Giudice's voice. "It's such a joke to me to hear those words," she continued. "And it was everything opposite of what I've always wanted." Melissa said Joe comes off as really angry in the trailer. "I'm disappointed, I'm hurt. I'm not angry," he insists. "It's a very different season for us guys because we have finally put on our big girl panties, and we're just done with taking the bulls. We don't hold back this season," Melissa vows. Oh, boy!
Meanwhile, Giudice has made it crystal clear that she has no intention of kissing and making up, despite claiming she's "so sad" about the family divide. "It's not how I wanted things to end up," Teresa tells E! News. However, she's emphatic when asked if they'll ever make amends. "No, no, no, that's really it," Giudice shared. "That's it."