Joe And Melissa Gorga Tear Into Teresa Giudice Ahead Of New RHONJ Season

Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" premieres on February 7, and brace yourselves, fans, as you're in for a bumpy fight-fest of a ride. "[Melissa's] always wanted to keep my brother and I apart," a tear-soaked Teresa Giudice wails during the season trailer. "She got her wish." Joe and Melissa Gorga had a word or two to say about his sister's crocodile tears on an episode of "Melissa Gorga On Display — Getting Down to Business."

"At [the end of the trailer], it's like 'she finally got what she wanted,'" Melissa said, imitating Giudice's voice. "It's such a joke to me to hear those words," she continued. "And it was everything opposite of what I've always wanted." Melissa said Joe comes off as really angry in the trailer. "I'm disappointed, I'm hurt. I'm not angry," he insists. "It's a very different season for us guys because we have finally put on our big girl panties, and we're just done with taking the bulls. We don't hold back this season," Melissa vows. Oh, boy!

Meanwhile, Giudice has made it crystal clear that she has no intention of kissing and making up, despite claiming she's "so sad" about the family divide. "It's not how I wanted things to end up," Teresa tells E! News. However, she's emphatic when asked if they'll ever make amends. "No, no, no, that's really it," Giudice shared. "That's it."