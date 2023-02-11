Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her Newly Sober Life

Throughout the years, alcohol has been a hot topic on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Fans might recall the heat Erika Jayne took for her drinking habits in Season 12. In 2022 she told Us Weekly, "Well, look, I've been very open and honest. I mixed alcohol and antidepressants, which I didn't know that it would make you this drunk and it did." Her erratic behavior, which castmates believed was a result of heavy drinking, caused friction amongst some of the "RHOBH" ladies. Garcelle Beauvais confronted Jayne in an episode. But Jayne has maintained that she doesn't have a serious problem.

While some housewives have opted to keep sipping their margaritas and martinis, others have decided to ditch the booze entirely. Kyle Richards recently made waves for letting fans in on her sobriety journey, a choice that was partly fueled by her desire to adopt healthier habits. In 2015, Richards opened up to People about her weight struggles. She said, "I'm not someone who can eat whatever. I've always battled my weight. I'm much curvier than my sisters. It's always been my Achilles heel." Recently, the star has taken steps to incorporate healthy choices into her life, and one of them includes not drinking. Yet, her decisions have been accompanied by some unfounded gossip about her notable weight loss.