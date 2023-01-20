Nicki Swift Asks: Which Former Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills Would You Like To See Return?

Ahh, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The diamond in the "Real Housewives" franchise (literally). The uber-dramatic and uber-glamorous edition of the franchise has brought us some jaw-dropping drama since it first debuted on Bravo way back when in 2010, showing us everything we could have imagined from Hollywood's rich and famous — from the likes of Erika Jayne's shocking legal drama, to the Kyle Richards/Kim Richards/Kathy Hilton family feuds, to those notorious Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards affair rumors. There's certainly been a lot to take in over the years.

But just as we've seen plenty of turnover from the storylines come and go, we've also seen plenty of turnover from the Housewives themselves. Today's cast looks totally different than the original (insert your own cosmetic surgery joke here), as "RHOBH" has welcomed plenty of new faces since Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kim Richards first made their debut in Season 1. In fact, there have been so many new cast members that Kyle is the only OG housewives to have appeared in every season!

So that begs the question then, which drama bringer who has waved sayonara to the show would people most like to see back? Well, we took that question to Nicki Swift readers — and it turns out there's quite the front-runner for who fans want back holding a diamond.