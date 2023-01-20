Nicki Swift Asks: Which Former Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills Would You Like To See Return?
Ahh, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The diamond in the "Real Housewives" franchise (literally). The uber-dramatic and uber-glamorous edition of the franchise has brought us some jaw-dropping drama since it first debuted on Bravo way back when in 2010, showing us everything we could have imagined from Hollywood's rich and famous — from the likes of Erika Jayne's shocking legal drama, to the Kyle Richards/Kim Richards/Kathy Hilton family feuds, to those notorious Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards affair rumors. There's certainly been a lot to take in over the years.
But just as we've seen plenty of turnover from the storylines come and go, we've also seen plenty of turnover from the Housewives themselves. Today's cast looks totally different than the original (insert your own cosmetic surgery joke here), as "RHOBH" has welcomed plenty of new faces since Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kim Richards first made their debut in Season 1. In fact, there have been so many new cast members that Kyle is the only OG housewives to have appeared in every season!
So that begs the question then, which drama bringer who has waved sayonara to the show would people most like to see back? Well, we took that question to Nicki Swift readers — and it turns out there's quite the front-runner for who fans want back holding a diamond.
RHOBH fans want Denise Richards back
Congratulations, Denise Richards! You're wanted back on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." An impressive 23.77% of those we asked chose the "Scary Movie 3" star as the former castmate they most want to see most after she left the series during Season 10 in April 2020. Why? Well, a source claimed to Daily Mail the actor called time on filming amid Brandi Glanville's claims they had an affair — something Denise has denied.
In second place, we have OG star Lisa Vanderpump, who 21.9% of those we asked wanted to see back after she left in 2019 following her castmates accusing her of leaking stories to the tabloids, per Reality Tea. In a more distant third place? That would be another original star, this time in the form of Camille Grammer. 19.02% of you want Grammar back after she stepped away as a full-time Housewife after Season 2, later popping up as a friend or guest.
Coming in at fourth place is Kyle Richards' sister and fellow OG Kim Richards, who brought plenty of drama to the first several seasons of the show before stepping back a little to become a guest star. A close fifth place? Sorry, Denise, but it's Glanville with 13.07% of the votes. Glanville was a full-time Housewife for Seasons 3 to 5, and has returned as a Guest to stir up the drama. Lastly, chosen by 8.15% of respondents, it's Yolanda Hadid, who left following Season 6.