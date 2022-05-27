Erika Jayne's Legal Woes Just Keep Getting Worse

Over the last year and a half, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been embroiled in controversy. Back in November 2020, Jayne's personal life flooded the news when she filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, a high profile attorney. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Giardi," she wrote in a statement (via People). However, Jayne and her estranged husband faced more than messy divorce proceedings the following month when the families of the Lion Air Flight JT 610 crash victims slapped the two with a multi-million dollar embezzlement lawsuit.

In the legal filing, Girardi, his firm and Jayne were accused of embezzling money from a settlement for the families of the aforementioned victims. "At the heart of this deception, is Defendant Girardi and his need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Erika Jayne," the document stated (via People). Due to the high profile nature of the suit, Jayne's legal woes ended up being the focal point of "RHOBH" Season 11.

However, in January, things seemed to be looking up for Jayne after she was removed from the embezzlement lawsuit. "Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs," the filing said (via Us Weekly). But even though she was released from the aforementioned case, her legal problems are far from over.