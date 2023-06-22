Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Has A Laundry List Of Controversies
Kimora Lee Simmons is no stranger to relationship drama and boy, was her latest marriage to Tim Leissner messy. Kimora was previously married to hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Russell Simmons for 11 years before the two divorced in 2009. The two appeared to be amicable and when Kimora moved on with actor Djimon Hounsou, Russell stated, "He's a wonderful guy, a very sweet guy. I want her to be happy no matter what," per People. Sadly, Kimora was only happy with Hounsou for five years before the two broke up.
When Kimora moved on with Tim Leissner, Russell also supported her new love. While the couple had kept their marriage on the down low, it was the "Phat Farm" founder who told the world the two had tied the knot. "All of us love @OfficialKimora but the fact is she is happily married ... Tim ... has been family for a while now. #gossipcop," Russell tweeted amid claims Kimora was dating rapper Birdman. Kimora and Leissner went on to have their son, Wolfe Lee Leissner, in 2015, and then she later adopted her son, Gary, in 2020. It seemed like the two were headed toward happily ever after but an embezzlement case put a damper on Kimora and Leissner's relationship.
Tim Leissner pleaded guilty to a $4.5 billion money laundering charge
Kimora Lee Simmons' marriage to Tim Leissner was straight out of "Dirty John." In 2018, Forbes reported that the former Goldman Sachs partner had been charged with misappropriating around $4.5 billion dollars from the Malaysian development company 1MDB. Leissner, along with his accomplices Roger Ng and Jho Low, used the money to buy yachts and properties, and used it as bribes, authorities said. The disgraced businessman pleaded guilty and was ordered to forfeit $43.7 million, as well as $200 million worth of stock, per the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In 2021, things got even messier when Russell Simmons sued Kimora for allegedly using his shares of his Celcius stock to help Leissner pay the $47 million, People reported. The case is still ongoing but Kimora slapped her ex-husband with a lawsuit for her legal fees and he was ordered to pay her $100,773.37, according to Radar. While Kimora's attempt at helping her current husband was noble, she is probably regretting it now, as details about their marriage came to light during the money laundering trial.
Tim Leissner scammed Kimora Lee Simmons into marrying him
Tim Leissner could be facing some serious prison time for his role in the 1MDB embezzlement and bribery scheme but his testifying in court as a witness could reduce his sentence, per the New York Post. The trial began in February 2022 and during its course, it was revealed that Leissner faked his divorce from his previous wife Judy Chan, and provided Kimora Lee Simmons with Photoshopped documents, the Daily Mail reported. As if that wasn't shocking enough, he admitted to faking a divorce with an unknown woman prior to marrying Chan. According to TMZ, Leissner went as far as creating a fake email account pretending to be Chan to further convince Kimora that he was divorced.
During the trial, it also came out that a former scorned lover, Rohana Rozhan, allegedly blackmailed Leissner into buying her a $10 million mansion (via the New York Post). "Ms. Rozhan was very upset that I was ending our relationship to be with my future wife, with Kimora," Leissner stated.
Kimora and Leissner are now estranged and if she can't have an honest husband, she wants her hard-earned money. As part of his guilty plea, the former Goldman Sachs banker was ordered to forfeit $93 million in Celcius shares, per the Financial Post. However, Kimora is claiming that the shares were bought with her money from her modeling and Baby Phat days. Leissner is awaiting his sentence and it should be safe to say that Kimora is not paying him any conjugal visits.