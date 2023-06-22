Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Has A Laundry List Of Controversies

Kimora Lee Simmons is no stranger to relationship drama and boy, was her latest marriage to Tim Leissner messy. Kimora was previously married to hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Russell Simmons for 11 years before the two divorced in 2009. The two appeared to be amicable and when Kimora moved on with actor Djimon Hounsou, Russell stated, "He's a wonderful guy, a very sweet guy. I want her to be happy no matter what," per People. Sadly, Kimora was only happy with Hounsou for five years before the two broke up.

When Kimora moved on with Tim Leissner, Russell also supported her new love. While the couple had kept their marriage on the down low, it was the "Phat Farm" founder who told the world the two had tied the knot. "All of us love @OfficialKimora but the fact is she is happily married ... Tim ... has been family for a while now. #gossipcop," Russell tweeted amid claims Kimora was dating rapper Birdman. Kimora and Leissner went on to have their son, Wolfe Lee Leissner, in 2015, and then she later adopted her son, Gary, in 2020. It seemed like the two were headed toward happily ever after but an embezzlement case put a damper on Kimora and Leissner's relationship.