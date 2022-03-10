The Behavior Of Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Is Truly Disturbing

While Kimora Lee Simmons may be known best as the founder of the early 2000s clothing brand Baby Phat, she has also been in the headlines for her relationships. Per People, Kimora was married to hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons from 1998 to 2009, during which she welcomed two daughters with him, and expanded her business empire. At the time, the couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to TMZ.

Though both said that they would amicably raise their children together, Russell sued Kimora for fraud in 2021, accusing his former wife — and her husband Tim Leissner — of transferring nearly 4 million shares from their energy drink company to help pay off Leissner's legal fees, per People. In 2018, Leissner pleaded guilty to money laundering and had to pay $44 million to avoid time behind bars.

Kimora denied the allegations and shot back at Russell for "extortive harassment," per The Blast. And while their legal issues remain ongoing, Kimora has been caught in another scandal involving Leissner, with whom she married in 2014. Leissner is currently testifying for the bribery trial of his Goldman Sachs colleague and revealed the disturbing way he managed to get in a relationship with Kimora.