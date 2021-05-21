Inside Russell And Kimora Lee Simmons' Legal Battle

Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons were married from 1998 to 2009, and they formed a business partnership that continued even after their divorce. "I created the category and we married fashion and hip hop culture," Kimora told Refinery29 in October 2019 when talking about their Phat Farm and Baby Phat clothing lines.

In 2016, Kimora and her husband Tim Leissner joined Russell's Nu Horizons investment company which "made considerable investments" in the energy drink brand Celsius Holdings, per E! News. This turned out to be the catalyst for the fallout between Russell and Kimora.

As covered by Forbes, Liessner found himself in a great deal of legal trouble for his involvement in the 1MBD scheme which defrauded a Malaysian fund for over $4 billion. Kimora's husband was ordered to pay over $43 million after pleading guilty in 2018. "I fund my own business ... my husband has nothing to do with my professional life," Kimora told WWD at the time.

When Russell found out that Kimora and Liessner moved nearly four million Celsius stocks to themselves, he was convinced they committed fraudulent action to cover Kimora's husband's exorbitant legal expenses. This caused the hip hop icon to file a lawsuit against the couple, per E! "Defendants Leissner and Lee, knowing full well that they would be required to pay tens of millions for bail and possible victim compensation, conspired and effectuated ... an unlawful fraudulent scheme," Russell's lawsuit claimed. Now, the lawsuit is heating up even more.