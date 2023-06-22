Joy Behar, Bethenny Frankel Among Missing Sub's Most Fiery Critics

Joy Behar and Bethenny Frankel are sharing their opinions about the missing submersible, which recently took off in pursuit of the Titanic wreckage. According to The Guardian, a submersible named Titan departed from Newfoundland, Canada on June 16, in the hope of diving toward the remains of the Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912 and eventually led to the 1997 James Cameron blockbuster film, "Titanic." The submersible, which cost $250,000 per person, was supposed to start its journey on June 18 and resurface later the same day. Unfortunately, it's now been days since Titan disappeared, with no concrete explanations as to what happened to it.

Since this news spread, there's been growing concern over the passengers' likelihood of survival. Aside from the fact that those who boarded have likely run out of oxygen, the vessel's shoddy construction has also inspired a ton of scrutiny. Among Titan's many, many failings (which, depending on who you ask, may include its very existence), one point has garnered the most extreme (and unsympathetic) reaction across social media. "Titan is operated with only a single button, an on/off button," journalist David Pogue told People. "Beyond that, the pilot drives the sub using a PlayStation video game controller." (We wish we weren't serious.)

But what did Behar and Frankel have to say about this unfortunate situation?