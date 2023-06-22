Joy Behar, Bethenny Frankel Among Missing Sub's Most Fiery Critics
Joy Behar and Bethenny Frankel are sharing their opinions about the missing submersible, which recently took off in pursuit of the Titanic wreckage. According to The Guardian, a submersible named Titan departed from Newfoundland, Canada on June 16, in the hope of diving toward the remains of the Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912 and eventually led to the 1997 James Cameron blockbuster film, "Titanic." The submersible, which cost $250,000 per person, was supposed to start its journey on June 18 and resurface later the same day. Unfortunately, it's now been days since Titan disappeared, with no concrete explanations as to what happened to it.
Since this news spread, there's been growing concern over the passengers' likelihood of survival. Aside from the fact that those who boarded have likely run out of oxygen, the vessel's shoddy construction has also inspired a ton of scrutiny. Among Titan's many, many failings (which, depending on who you ask, may include its very existence), one point has garnered the most extreme (and unsympathetic) reaction across social media. "Titan is operated with only a single button, an on/off button," journalist David Pogue told People. "Beyond that, the pilot drives the sub using a PlayStation video game controller." (We wish we weren't serious.)
But what did Behar and Frankel have to say about this unfortunate situation?
Bethenny Frankel and Joy Behar offer blunt reactions to the missing submersible
Bethenny Frankel doesn't understand why the Titan submersible's passengers were attracted to the idea. "Who gets into a submarine that's not Jacques Cousteau?" Frankel asked in an Instagram video. "You want to be adventurous? Drink four margaritas and see what happens. Try a bathing suit on without your underwear, go to Burning Man dressed as a parakeet, I don't know. But going on a submarine, jumping out of airplanes, riding motorcycles, swimming with sharks — all of these things seem like a bad idea." With that said, Frankel did eventually remember that the people aboard are in serious danger. "God bless those poor people," she said.
Meanwhile, Joy Behar has also shared a fiery take. "It's interesting because the Titanic itself went down because of human incompetence and stupidity on the part of, according to the movies, hubris, and the same with this," said Behar during "The View" (via Entertainment Weekly). "That's the irony of it. They're going to see the same thing is happening to them. It's very sad and scary." Behar added, "I don't understand physical risks. I've gotten up in front of audiences drunk at two in the morning to do stand-up. That's a risk that I took... They say that this submersible has been certified to withstand the pressure of 1,300 meters of depth, but the Titanic wreckage is 3,800 meters of depth. So, that's a tip-off right there."