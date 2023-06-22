Why Tom Pearson Got Fired On Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Captain Glenn Shephard isn't buying Tom Pearson's "fifteen-minute" story. "I've had a little bit of time to think about this and it's quite clear that it took us quite a long time to drag," Shephard said on camera about the incident. "I have no understanding of how you couldn't notice it if you're on anchor watch."

And it appears Pearson was equally aware of the gravity of his mistake. "Of course, I absolutely understand now, you know, it was my fault. There's no getting around that," he later divulged at the Season 3 reunion. "I think at the time, you know, I went straight into self-defense mode. But, you know, you have time to look over these things, you have time to look back. And everyone knows — I've spoken to everyone individually — I take full responsibility for what happened that night. And I think that's important that everyone knows that. I blame no one else."

But if you think Pearson's yachting days are over, think again. In March 2022, he appeared on Daisy Kelliher's podcast "Pita Party" and revealed that he was presently working on a yacht in Miami, hosting a famous Australian DJ. "Still on a yacht. Still working out. Absolutely living the dream, you know?" he gushed about his current working situation. Perhaps everything really does work out in the end, after all!