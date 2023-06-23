The Kardashians' Biggest Parenting Confessions

For the Kardashians, the Venn diagram of family and business is a single circle, so we've learned a lot about how the stars of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" parent since their first show debuted in 2007. In the E! series' infancy, fans watched Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner wrangle four young adults and two tweens whose needs often weren't those of the average viewer. When Kim Kardashian posed for Playboy in 2007, her meddlesome momager tried to provide her with moral support, blessing us with that iconic "You're doing amazing, sweetie!" meme. Kim later confessed to Harper's Bazaar that Kris pressured her to do the photoshoot by telling her, "They might never ask you again. Our show isn't on the air yet. No one knows who you are."

As Kris' kids became parents themselves, they had to decide just how much of that part of their lives they wanted to share. We soon learned that it was plenty — "The Kardashians" cameras even captured the moment Kim told her daughter North West about the night her conception took place. Such oversharing is a regular occurrence among her family members, so Kim seems less concerned about mentally scarring her kids with info like that than she is about spoiling them. "I worry about giving my kids too much. We don't do gifts. They have to really earn it," she wrote in a 2020 WealthSimple essay. This parenting konfession is just one of many the Kar-Jenners have made over the years.