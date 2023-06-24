Celebs Who Have Regrets About Getting A Divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were a Hollywood power couple for over a decade. The two actors originally crossed paths while starring in the 2001 film "Pearl Harbor" but it was their lead roles in "Daredevil" in 2003 that sparked a romantic relationship. In 2005 they tied the knot and went on to have three children together. Their relationship had its ups and downs, with Affleck's complicated family history taking a toll on him. He opened up to the New York Times in 2021 about his alcoholism, which landed him in rehab in 2001 and 2017. "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," he admitted.

Garner and Affleck filed for divorce in 2015. The "Suicide Squad" actor admitted on the Howard Stern Show that he and Garner drifted apart. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2021 Garner said that she's gone on to have a healthy relationship with her ex-husband. "When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now," she said. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."

Despite finding love again with Jennifer Lopez, Affleck admitted to the New York Times that "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce." The actor revealed he struggled to deal with the shame of failing in his marriage, adding, "But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."