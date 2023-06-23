A Look At Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's History Of Legal Trouble

Husband and wife Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are back in the headlines following a now-deleted Instagram post by McDermott wherein he announced that he and Spelling were calling it quits. "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he penned in part on June 17, along with two photos of the couple and their children.

While many questioned the authenticity of the statement, especially after he deleted it, a source told People that McDermott was "100 percent serious" about pulling the plug on the marriage. "[Dean] 100 percent wants to get out of the marriage. He took down the post because Tori didn't want him to keep it up. But he's packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it," the insider claimed. "He can't take it anymore. He told her he's done." YIKES.

Alas, it appears McDermott and Spelling's marital issues are just the tip of the iceberg regarding their laundry list of problems. As it turns out, they have some legal troubles as well...