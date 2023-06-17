Dean McDermott's Since-Deleted Post Seemingly Confirms Split From Tori Spelling
Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have kept fans guessing about the state of their marriage since they wed. The two weathered multiple storms, cheating scandals, controversies, and for McDermott, one heck of a lot of tattoos that he's likely regretting now, going by a since-deleted post that seemingly confirms he and Spelling have split.
Spelling and McDermott got together on the set of the 2005 Lifetime movie "Mind over Murder," per Entertainment Tonight. They immediately entered full-on passion mode despite Spelling's marriage to Charlie Shanian and McDermott's to Mary Jane Eustace. Spelling credited their illicit liaison for her reticence to condemn Emily Goodhand for being the "other woman" in McDermott's 2013 cheating scandal. "Maybe I have a hard time with [blaming Emily] because that's how I met Dean," Spelling told a friend during an episode of "True Tori," her now-canceled controversial reality show. "I mean, he was married. ... We had sex the first night we met."
Soon after her affair with McDermott began, Spelling endured a messy split from her first husband, who'd been blindsided by her actions and hoodwinked over the reason for their marriage's end. "She picked a fight with me at a party, told me she needed 'time and space,' and was gone before I could comprehend what had happened," Shanian wrote in a piece for GQ (via People). It's unlikely her second husband was sidelined, though. It's been a long time coming, but McDermott's since-deleted post seemingly finally confirms he's split from Spelling.
Over and out?
When it comes to Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling, it ain't over 'til it's over — and even then, it's still not necessarily over. However, it's definitely beginning to look more and more like it's actually over, and for good this time. According to Us Weekly, McDermott seemingly gave credence to multiple reports that the couple has called it quits after 17 years of not-so-happily wedded bliss in a statement he posted to Instagram that's since been deleted.
"It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," he captioned the statement (via Today). "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time." Within only 24 hours, the post had mysteriously disappeared. Still, the split reports haven't gone anywhere.
Rumors about their marriage being on the rocks aren't anything new. E! News reported in 2021 that the couple was dunzo and Spelling was preparing to officially pull the plug. And tongues began wagging after McDermott was noticeably absent from the family holiday card. "The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now," a source said. "Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She's trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first."