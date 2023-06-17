Dean McDermott's Since-Deleted Post Seemingly Confirms Split From Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have kept fans guessing about the state of their marriage since they wed. The two weathered multiple storms, cheating scandals, controversies, and for McDermott, one heck of a lot of tattoos that he's likely regretting now, going by a since-deleted post that seemingly confirms he and Spelling have split.

Spelling and McDermott got together on the set of the 2005 Lifetime movie "Mind over Murder," per Entertainment Tonight. They immediately entered full-on passion mode despite Spelling's marriage to Charlie Shanian and McDermott's to Mary Jane Eustace. Spelling credited their illicit liaison for her reticence to condemn Emily Goodhand for being the "other woman" in McDermott's 2013 cheating scandal. "Maybe I have a hard time with [blaming Emily] because that's how I met Dean," Spelling told a friend during an episode of "True Tori," her now-canceled controversial reality show. "I mean, he was married. ... We had sex the first night we met."

Soon after her affair with McDermott began, Spelling endured a messy split from her first husband, who'd been blindsided by her actions and hoodwinked over the reason for their marriage's end. "She picked a fight with me at a party, told me she needed 'time and space,' and was gone before I could comprehend what had happened," Shanian wrote in a piece for GQ (via People). It's unlikely her second husband was sidelined, though. It's been a long time coming, but McDermott's since-deleted post seemingly finally confirms he's split from Spelling.