Everyone Kelly Clarkson Dated Before Marrying Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson appeared on "Today" in June to promote her new album, "Chemistry," and shared some insight into her latest music. Fans know she and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022, and she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that "Chemistry" follows the story of their relationship. "It's very personal. And I've always released personal music — I think I'm that kind of writer in general, everybody knows that," Clarkson shared. Hence, the Grammy award-winning artist's salty lyrics when she belts out, "I bet you feel the absence of my love every night" in her new song "Me." (Sis, even we're feeling that.)

Yet, things weren't always bitter between Clarkson and her baby daddy. The two met in 2006, pledged their (un)dying devotion to each other in 2013, and welcomed two kids together. In a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, she also revealed why Blackstock was different from any other man she had ever dated. Clarkson thought she was asexual prior to meeting Blackstock, and stated (via People), "This isn't a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I'm just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him ... And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him." Big yikes. So, who are these exes that Clarkson didn't mean to dis?