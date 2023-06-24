Everyone Kelly Clarkson Dated Before Marrying Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson appeared on "Today" in June to promote her new album, "Chemistry," and shared some insight into her latest music. Fans know she and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022, and she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that "Chemistry" follows the story of their relationship. "It's very personal. And I've always released personal music — I think I'm that kind of writer in general, everybody knows that," Clarkson shared. Hence, the Grammy award-winning artist's salty lyrics when she belts out, "I bet you feel the absence of my love every night" in her new song "Me." (Sis, even we're feeling that.)
Yet, things weren't always bitter between Clarkson and her baby daddy. The two met in 2006, pledged their (un)dying devotion to each other in 2013, and welcomed two kids together. In a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, she also revealed why Blackstock was different from any other man she had ever dated. Clarkson thought she was asexual prior to meeting Blackstock, and stated (via People), "This isn't a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I'm just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him ... And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him." Big yikes. So, who are these exes that Clarkson didn't mean to dis?
Kelly Clarkson has dated some crooners
Kelly Clarkson had a few Hollywood romances before marrying Brandon Blackstock. She dated singer Graham Colton (and may have expected a proposal on her 24th birthday). Clarkson told German magazine Bravo (via Irish Examiner), "He will always be one of my best friends. I'm not sad, really, because our relationship made me believe in love again." At the time, she also believed there was a possibility they could reunite, saying, "Maybe one day we'll get back together — if we don't have to work so much anymore." But we all know our girl's a workaholic.
And who can ever forget the sparks that flew between Justin Guarini and Clarkson? Guarini was the runner-up to Clarkson on the first season of "American Idol." In 2015, Clarkson later admitted they had a fling during the 2003 musical comedy, "From Justin to Kelly." She told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" (via USA Today), "We did date a little bit. I think any two people who are thrown together that much would (date)."
One of Clarkson's hits, "Because of You," was the result of a collaboration with ex-Evanescence musician David Hodges. Clarkson and Hodges shared a love for music, but their romantic connection soon fizzled. "The Voice" coach told Blender Magazine (via The Hollywood Gossip), "I didn't even really like the guy. I'm more mad at myself for being so blind... Maybe that's why I don't date much, either."
Kelly Clarkson talked about dating after Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson is singing a new tune now that she is no longer married to Brandon Blackstock. The "Stronger" singer revealed that she gave her ex-husband a heads-up before her new album "Chemistry" was released. She appeared on the "Today" and said, "I don't even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, 'Hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one thing." It seems as if she wasn't about to blind side Blackstock and needed to clarify a few things before the album came out. Let the record show, she didn't ghost or cancel him.
As Clarkson navigates motherhood as a single mother post-divorce, fans are curious about her dating life. In interviews, Clarkson has shared her current outlook on romance and doesn't seem too eager to jump back on the dating saddle. In an exclusive interview with E! News, she stated, "I haven't even thought about it... Not that I'm against it. I'm not like bitter or, 'Oh, I'm still broken.' I'm not mad at all. I'm very happy. I'm in a great place. But you know, I've lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship and I love having her back."
For now, it seems as if Clarkson and Blackstock's kids, River and Remington, have their mother's undivided attention. She told Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast, "I don't want another dude in my house with my children."