Kevin Spacey's Relationship History Was Sparse Even Before His Scandal

Kevin Spacey's sexuality was one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets — but if somebody's bedroom antics involve consenting adults, who cares? Still, for those that did, all the clues were there; you just needed to look at Spacey's decidedly lackluster relationship history. Sadly, though, the actor's actions allegedly didn't involve any such consent. Spacey is reportedly as duplicitous as his "House of Cards" character, Frank Underwood. And aside from the politician's penchant for murder, Spacey's purported actions are even more twisted than Underwood's intrigues and contretemps.

After BuzzFeed reported that Spacey was accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy, the floodgates opened. He was hit with multiple accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. Spacey came out as gay amid the flood of sexual harassment claims.

Life for Spacey today is far removed from his A-lister days of old, when he graced red carpets, scooped up awards, and even landed the most coveted job in Britain's theater world as the artistic director of the prestigious Old Vic. However, he was fired in 2015 after the truth of Spacey's alleged double life came to light amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, inappropriate behavior, and assault — all of which he has denied. Spacey's relationship history was sparse even before his scandal. Now it's literally down to just one man and his dog.