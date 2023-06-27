What Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield's Relationship Is Like Now After Their Split

Back in the mid-2010s, former couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone ruled the pop culture sphere with their unforgettable romance. The two first met on the set of Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man," which saw the two actors playing Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectfully. While Garfield and Stone initially avoided relationship rumors, the pair's chemistry radiated across interviews and TV appearances. "We got on really well as people, in between [takes]. That was the fun stuff," he told MTV while promoting the superhero film. "In between, we'd just mess around, and I felt, 'Ah, this is different."

However, the former lovebirds didn't remain coy for long, resulting in the two being photographed on numerous dates and outings. When opening up about her experience working with Garfield in "The Amazing Spider-Man" films, Stone told ABC News it was a "dream." "He's obviously one of the greatest actors I think we have alive today, and he's also just a remarkable human being. I love him very much," Stone said. However, like many celebrity relationships, the couple's love affair didn't last forever. "They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close," a source told People after their breakup in 2015. Fortunately, as the source suggested, Garfield and Stone have indeed remained close friends. Join us as we take a look at their wholesome platonic relationship.