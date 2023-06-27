What Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield's Relationship Is Like Now After Their Split
Back in the mid-2010s, former couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone ruled the pop culture sphere with their unforgettable romance. The two first met on the set of Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man," which saw the two actors playing Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectfully. While Garfield and Stone initially avoided relationship rumors, the pair's chemistry radiated across interviews and TV appearances. "We got on really well as people, in between [takes]. That was the fun stuff," he told MTV while promoting the superhero film. "In between, we'd just mess around, and I felt, 'Ah, this is different."
However, the former lovebirds didn't remain coy for long, resulting in the two being photographed on numerous dates and outings. When opening up about her experience working with Garfield in "The Amazing Spider-Man" films, Stone told ABC News it was a "dream." "He's obviously one of the greatest actors I think we have alive today, and he's also just a remarkable human being. I love him very much," Stone said. However, like many celebrity relationships, the couple's love affair didn't last forever. "They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close," a source told People after their breakup in 2015. Fortunately, as the source suggested, Garfield and Stone have indeed remained close friends. Join us as we take a look at their wholesome platonic relationship.
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone share an unconditional friendship post break-up
Despite closing the door to their romantic relationship, Andrew Garfield still regards Emma Stone as one of his closest friends. During a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the Spider-Man star described their connection as unconditional. "We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," he explained. "There's so much love between us and so much respect." At the time, Stone was making waves for her critically acclaimed performance in "La La Land" — which earned her a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Actress.
Towards the end of his statement, Garfield said it was "bliss" to watch her "bloom" as an actress. "It's so wonderful that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing," he added. In addition to the "Tick, Tick... Boom" star highlighting their close bond and the "Easy A" star's acting talents, he has also delivered playful statements regarding their relationship. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield revealed he would take Stone with him — had he become stranded on a deserted island. "I love Emma. She's alright. She can come," he revealed. While Stone has remained relatively private regarding her romantic affairs, specifically Garfield, she told Vogue in 2017 that she still loved him "very much."
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield got in a playful spat over a film
Back in 2021, pop culture enthusiasts eagerly awaited the release of Marvel's third Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While fans were eager to see the return of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ, many MCU fans speculated that the film would be full of surprises, including the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's incarnations of Peter Parker. Even Emma Stone's Gwen Stacey was rumored to make an appearance, which was later denied by the star during an interview with MTV. "I have heard those rumors. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not," she told MTV News.
Fortunately, the rumors — sans Stone's speculated appearance — ended up being true and were an instant hit with moviegoers. In the wake of the film's release, Garfield opened up about keeping his cameo a secret and the playful spat he got into with Emma Stone for lying to her about it. "Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" he recalled on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "She was like,' Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.'"