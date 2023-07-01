Why Barack Obama Didn't Get An Invite To Chelsea Clinton's Wedding

In the months, weeks, and days leading up to Chelsea Clinton's wedding, the media was clamoring to know as much as possible about the star-studded affair. But the women of ABC's "The View" got the juiciest scoop of all when then-President Barack Obama appeared on the July 28, 2010, episode. When asked whether he would be in attendance, Obama noted that having two presidents at a wedding wasn't exactly ideal. "All the secret service, everybody's getting magged as they're going in, and all the gifts are getting unwrapped and ripped apart," he joked.

But when pressed further as to whether he was invited, Obama admitted he was not. "I was not invited to the wedding," then-President Barack Obama divulged. "I think Hillary and Bill, properly, want to keep this thing for Chelsea and her soon-to-be husband," he carefully added, dashing any notion that he felt slighted. He was also quick to forewarn "The View" hosts not to expect an invitation to his own daughters' weddings either. "One of the things that Michelle and I are so adamant about is making sure that Malia and Sasha have as normal a life as possible, and I know Bill and Hillary, who are terrific parents had that same attitude when it came to Chelsea," he explained.

And it appears the president was right on the money...