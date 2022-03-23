Madeleine Albright's Net Worth: How Much Was The Former Secretary Of State Worth When She Died?

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be appointed U.S. Secretary of State, has died at 84. Albright's family revealed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on March 23, writing, "The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends."

A pioneer for equal rights, Albright's career was defined in part by her unapologetic nature, which she credited as a tool for navigating the male-dominated world of politics. "After too much of the small talk, I would say, 'I have come a long way, so I must be frank,' Then I really did make a point of what I needed to say," she said during a 2020 interview with USA Today. Adding, "I don't think frankly that I was rougher, tougher or anything than any man. I just think people were surprised to hear that language from a woman."

Albright's storied career includes a stint as a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, an appointment to Secretary of State under Bill Clinton's administration, during which she spearheaded the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Kosovo, per NBC News. Albright's groundbreaking run as a politician, and subsequent ventures, may have left supporters wondering how much she was worth at the time of her death.