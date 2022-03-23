Madeleine Albright's Net Worth: How Much Was The Former Secretary Of State Worth When She Died?
Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be appointed U.S. Secretary of State, has died at 84. Albright's family revealed the news in a statement posted to Twitter on March 23, writing, "The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends."
A pioneer for equal rights, Albright's career was defined in part by her unapologetic nature, which she credited as a tool for navigating the male-dominated world of politics. "After too much of the small talk, I would say, 'I have come a long way, so I must be frank,' Then I really did make a point of what I needed to say," she said during a 2020 interview with USA Today. Adding, "I don't think frankly that I was rougher, tougher or anything than any man. I just think people were surprised to hear that language from a woman."
Albright's storied career includes a stint as a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, an appointment to Secretary of State under Bill Clinton's administration, during which she spearheaded the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Kosovo, per NBC News. Albright's groundbreaking run as a politician, and subsequent ventures, may have left supporters wondering how much she was worth at the time of her death.
Madeleine Albright had a very lucrative career
Madeleine Albright's appointment to Bill Clinton's cabinet marked a historic moment for American politics, as the position had previously only been held by men. In addition to her successful career in politics, Albright started the international business consulting firm, The Albright Stonebridge Group. The former politician also authored a plethora of books, including a memoir titled, "Madame Secretary," in 2003.
Albright's extensive career, that extended far beyond politics, saw her amass an eight-figure fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Albright was worth a reported $10 million at the time of her death. To reach that figure, the outlet combined earnings from Albright's stint as a politician, proceeds from her published work, and her time as a professor of diplomacy at Georgetown University.
While Albright's appointment to Secretary of State ended in 2001, the politician often spoke about the importance of continuing charitable efforts. "There are real consequences for our own security when we fail to meet humanitarian needs, and we need to make that clear," she said while speaking at the World Food Program USA's lecture series in 2016.