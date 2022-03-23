The Tragic Death Of Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state — who served in the Bill Clinton administration – died at the age of 84 on March 23, according to CNN. Albright's death was confirmed in a statement by her family on Twitter, confirming the cause of death as cancer. "She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend."

Albright was one of the most high profile politicians in United States history, having been chosen by Clinton as ambassador to the United Nations in 1993, according to NBC News. In 1996, Clinton nominated her as secretary of state, and in 1997 she was nearly unanimously confirmed by the Senate. She served as secretary of state until the end of Clinton's term in 2001, and she was instrumental in the expansion of NATO.

In the wake of Albright's death, let's take a look back at her influence on the political sphere and the hardships she overcame.