What Jennifer Aniston's Exes Have Said About Her

There's an endless obsession with celebrity relationships, but there's one certain A-lister whose love life is always in question. That celeb is none other than Jennifer Aniston. Is it because fans hope for reconciliation between Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt? We've seen it happen with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Or, are we dreaming of a real-life romance between Jen and David Schwimmer, aka Rachel Green and Ross Gellar from "Friends?"

Aniston has reportedly been single since her separation from Justin Theroux in 2018. Despite this, "The Morning Show" star hasn't given up on love. Though she told Allure in 2022 that she isn't interested in remarrying, she did share, "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

But, whatever the reason for our unhealthy obsession with Aniston's love life, it's really not any of our business — though fans are rooting for her to find "the one." However, we can take a deep dive into her past relationships and think back to what her exes have had to say about her, including her two ex-husbands and the men who had brief romances with Aniston.