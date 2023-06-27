The Controversial Comment Jesse Watters Once Made About Ivanka Trump

Jesse Watters is now set to assume the Fox News' 8 p.m. hour, but only a few years back, the political commentator was making crude jokes about Ivanka Trump. As many might recall, Watters kickstarted his career with Fox as a production assistant, serving on Bill O'Reilly's "O'Reilly Factor." Over the years, Watters has steadily risen to become a political commentator and journalist at the network. In 2016, Fox launched "Watters' World," a program featuring man-on-the-street and ambush-style interviews.

As he grew more popular at the cable news giant, Watters predicted his own success at the network. He hinted to Business Insider in 2016 that he might step into larger roles in the future. "Whatever Fox wants me to do, I'll do," he said in the interview. "I'm just going to keep working hard, keep my head down. There may be a few surprises coming up in the new year — you'll have to stay tuned for that. You may be seeing a little bit more of me." It, therefore, is barely a surprise that Watters has indeed climbed the ranks.

On June 26, Fox News announced that Watters was set to take over the 8 p.m. prime-time slot that has remained vacant since Tucker Carlson's sudden exit back in April. But while Watters has continued to grow increasingly popular with television viewers, he has also had his fair share of controversy — including one that involved then-first daughter Ivanka Trump.