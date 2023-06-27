Jesse Watters' Relationship With His Wife Emma DiGiovine Started As An Affair

Fox's leading man Jesse Watters has snagged up a new role — the highly coveted 8 p.m. slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson. The promotion comes over a year after Watters was named the permanent host of his own primetime show "Jesse Watters Primetime", which debuted in January 2022. "I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity," Watters said in a statement at the time, per USA Today. But while Watters, who started off his career as a production assistant, has become increasingly more successful at Fox, his personal life has also experienced a number of changes.

According to Daily News, during his earliest years at Fox News, Watters met Noelle Inguagiato, who worked with the network's advertising and promotions department. The pair soon struck up a romantic relationship that eventually led them down the aisle. In 2009, Watters and Inguagiato became man and wife. Two years later, the couple welcomed twin daughters. Though the television host kept his marriage private, he once quipped that his wife's good looks would have made it easy to tolerate differing political beliefs. "The rule of thumb for guys is you can be a crazy tea party right-wing conservative, but if the girl is Communist and she's hot, you're in. I mean, it doesn't matter, as long as she's hot," he said.

And while his marriage to Inguagiato has since ended, the circumstances surrounding their divorce apparently led him to the new Mrs. Watters.