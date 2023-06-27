Jesse Watters' Relationship With His Wife Emma DiGiovine Started As An Affair
Fox's leading man Jesse Watters has snagged up a new role — the highly coveted 8 p.m. slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson. The promotion comes over a year after Watters was named the permanent host of his own primetime show "Jesse Watters Primetime", which debuted in January 2022. "I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity," Watters said in a statement at the time, per USA Today. But while Watters, who started off his career as a production assistant, has become increasingly more successful at Fox, his personal life has also experienced a number of changes.
According to Daily News, during his earliest years at Fox News, Watters met Noelle Inguagiato, who worked with the network's advertising and promotions department. The pair soon struck up a romantic relationship that eventually led them down the aisle. In 2009, Watters and Inguagiato became man and wife. Two years later, the couple welcomed twin daughters. Though the television host kept his marriage private, he once quipped that his wife's good looks would have made it easy to tolerate differing political beliefs. "The rule of thumb for guys is you can be a crazy tea party right-wing conservative, but if the girl is Communist and she's hot, you're in. I mean, it doesn't matter, as long as she's hot," he said.
And while his marriage to Inguagiato has since ended, the circumstances surrounding their divorce apparently led him to the new Mrs. Watters.
Noelle Watters divorced Jesse Watters over infidelity
In March 2018, news broke that Jesse Watters' marriage to Noelle Inguagiato was coming to an end after finding out about his affair with Emma DiGiovine, a 25-year-old associate producer working with him at the time. According to the New York Daily News, after Inguagiato filed for divorce in October 2017, Jesse informed Fox News of his relationship with DiGiovine. In a bid to control the situation, Fox immediately transferred DiGiovine out of Jesse's station. "Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains," a rep for the network said in a statement. Eventually, however, DiGiovine left Fox to pursue other interests.
On the other hand, Jesse and Inguagiato followed through with their divorce, which was finalized in March 2019. Though their divorce was slated to go to trial, the estranged couple opted for an out-of-court settlement, as reported by Daily Mail. "As will happen, the parties called the court this morning and explained that the case settled," a court official revealed to Daily News.
Jesse Watters and Emma DiGiovine are enjoying their fairytale life together
Despite the drama surrounding their relationship, Jesse Watters and Emma DiGiovine stuck together and hurdled through the storm together. In August 2019, the "Watters' World" host announced his engagement to DiGiovine in an Instagram post. "Emma and I would like to announce our engagement! Thanks to all of our family and friends who've shown us so much, love. We are so grateful," he captioned a photo of the proposal. Four months later, Watters and DiGiovine said their "I dos" in a star-studded ceremony that had the likes of Donald Trump Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Eric and Lara Trump, as reported by Daily Mail.
In 2021, Watters and DiGiovine expanded their family after welcoming their son Jesse Jr. "He and Emma are both doing fantastic — and we are blessed to bring another proud American into the world," Watters said in a statement to Fox News. "My World got a little bigger today." The couple's second child, Georgina was born in April 2023. "Georgina ("Gigi") Post Watters born 6lbs 3oz...welcome to the world!" the Fox News host announced at the time.
Though the couple has gone through their marriage without any scandal, the "Jesse Watters Primetime," host faced criticism in 2022 after revealing that he once slashed DiGiovine's tires when he was trying to get acquainted. Watters however soon came out to address the uproar, insisting during an episode of "The Five" (via People) that his comment was a joke.