Melissa Gilbert's Life Wasn't Easy After Her Divorce From Bruce Boxleitner

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye since she was a child actor in "Little House on the Prairie" from 1974 – 1983, and her private life has been as headline-making as her acting career. The former child star was linked with 80s heartthrobs Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, and Scott Baio before tying the knot with Bo Brinkman in 1988 and having a son, Dakota, with him. While that marriage didn't work out, she married actor Bruce Boxleitner in 1995, just one year after her divorce from Brinkman.

In her 2009 tell-all "Prairie Tales," Gilbert detailed her low-key, paparazzi-free second wedding to Boxleitner, which took place on January 1, 1995, in her mother's Los Angeles living room with just a few dozen guests. Gilbert gave birth to the couple's son, Michael, later that year.

But 16 years later, the marriage was over. In August 2011, Gilbert issued a statement to Us Weekly to confirm her split from Boxleitner. "We have loved each other for a very long time and we share four incredible sons together," she said of their four children from their various marriages. Gilbert requested that she pay no spousal support to her ex in her divorce filing.