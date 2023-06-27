Nicolas Coster, Santa Barbara Star, Dead At 89

Longtime soap star Nicolas Coster died on June 26, 2023, at the age of 89. His daughter Dinneen Coster announced on Facebook, "There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01 pm in the hospital. Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor's actor!" per Deadline.

Coster had a long career in theater, film, and television. He was most known for his role as Lionel Lockridge in the soap opera "Santa Barbara." Prior to that series, he starred on"Another World" as Robert Delaney and had a short stint on "One Live to Live." Born in 1933, Coster started acting in his teens and studied at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. Coster worked with other great actors including starring on Broadway with Elizabeth Taylor and working alongside Robert Redford in "All the President's Men."

The cause of Coster's death was not given at the time. He leaves behind his two children: Dinnean and Candace Coster.

More to come...