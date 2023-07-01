Why Danny Devito And Rhea Perlman Are Still Married Years After Their Split
Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman were one of Hollywood's favorite couples — on- and off-screen. The two met in 1971 during a production of "The Shrinking Bride," in which Devito was starring and they moved in together a short two weeks later. Devito and Perlman were together for 11 years before they got married and they went on to have three children together while Rhea was starring as Carla Tortelli in the classic sitcom "Cheers."
Devito and Perlman became a Hollywood powerhouse and founded their production company Jersey Films, which has gone on to produce influential films including "Pulp Fiction," "Garden State" and "Matilda," in which they played Matilda's cruel, anti-intellectual parents.
In 2012, Devito and Perlman announced their separation after 30 years of marriage. As reported by Radar, Perlman was tired of Devito's flirty behavior with other women. "He may not appear to be a ladies' man, but Danny certainly gets a lot of female attention. Danny can be quite the flirt and because of his powerful status in Hollywood, he's not ashamed to abuse his position and chat-up young, aspiring woman looking to make it in the industry," a source shared. According to the insider, the split was a long time coming and Perlman "had enough of his bad-boy behavior."
The two reconciled in 2013 and after four years, they ended things for good — but they remain married to this day.
Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman are still a family
Despite their years-long split, Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman still have love for each other. In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the "Cheers" actor shared, "Danny and I have always loved each other and we have three amazing children together and we really agree on almost everything important ... we were together for 40 years!" Perlman revealed that she and Devito talk "a lot" and that their current relationship is better than the last few years of their marriage.
Perlman later shared with People that she and Devito are "still a family." She stated, "We can do things together, we can do things separately. I'm really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship. I think it's pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense." On whether she regrets separating from Devito, Perlman mused, "Sometimes I wish we were still together because those were the glory days, but these are other kinds of glory days." While the two are very friendly now, it wasn't always easy after their split and it took some time for Devito and Perlman to get to where they are now.
Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman still work together
Breakups are never easy, especially when you've been married for 30 years and share three children together. On Julia Louis-Dreyfus' "Wiser than Me" podcast episode, Rhea Perlman shared, "I'm not gonna sugarcoat it, it was very difficult at first and there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not going to go into. It took time for us to come to this, somehow, pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."
The "Barbie" actor admitted that she sometimes feels lonely but when she was married to Danny Devito she looked forward to the times he traveled for work. As for a future partner, Perlman told Louis-Dreyfus, "Don't set me up, unless it's someone really wonderful, rich and famous, gorgeous and a lot younger than me." Devito has been pretty private about his private life as well, despite being known for being a lady's man. In 2019, he told The New York Times that he's not perusing Tinder profiles but instead stated, "I rely on the kindness of strangers."
While they're not romantically together, Devito and Perlman still combine their acting talents. Perlam made a long-awaited cameo in Season 16 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which Devito has starred in since Season 2. In 2017, he told People, "She's a good actress and I love working with her." It looks like he hasn't changed his tune since.