Why Danny Devito And Rhea Perlman Are Still Married Years After Their Split

Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman were one of Hollywood's favorite couples — on- and off-screen. The two met in 1971 during a production of "The Shrinking Bride," in which Devito was starring and they moved in together a short two weeks later. Devito and Perlman were together for 11 years before they got married and they went on to have three children together while Rhea was starring as Carla Tortelli in the classic sitcom "Cheers."

Devito and Perlman became a Hollywood powerhouse and founded their production company Jersey Films, which has gone on to produce influential films including "Pulp Fiction," "Garden State" and "Matilda," in which they played Matilda's cruel, anti-intellectual parents.

In 2012, Devito and Perlman announced their separation after 30 years of marriage. As reported by Radar, Perlman was tired of Devito's flirty behavior with other women. "He may not appear to be a ladies' man, but Danny certainly gets a lot of female attention. Danny can be quite the flirt and because of his powerful status in Hollywood, he's not ashamed to abuse his position and chat-up young, aspiring woman looking to make it in the industry," a source shared. According to the insider, the split was a long time coming and Perlman "had enough of his bad-boy behavior."

The two reconciled in 2013 and after four years, they ended things for good — but they remain married to this day.