Rhea Perlman Opens Up About Her Relationship With Danny DeVito Today

No one loves the idea of a breakup, especially when kids are involved, or when a former couple happen to be colleagues. However, sometimes a split isn't the end of the world, and it just ... works.

Few Hollywood couples exemplify that idea quite like Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito. Since meeting in the 70s, the two have been in each other's lives in various capacities. They've worked together on a number of projects, including the 1996 film, "Matilda." According to The Hollywood Reporter, they even own a production company together, and have produced films including, among others, "Pulp Fiction." However, work aside, the two were married for 30 years, and a couple for a whopping 40. They also share 3 children.

Perlman and DeVito split in 2012, per ET. However, far from the typical Hollywood heartbreak fare, they remained amicable, and in 2013, People reported that the two had reunited. Ultimately, they went their separate ways again in 2017, which DeVito confirmed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. However, at the time, he also made sure to point out that they remained "really close," explaining, "We've been friends for 40-something years. We love each other." A few years on from that split, we can't help but wonder: how does Perlman feel about their relationship?